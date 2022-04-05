Oro Recognized In 2022 Gartner® Market Guide For Marketplace Operation Applications

OroMarketplace, the open source marketplace management platform built for B2B businesses, features a powerful workflow engine and native integration with OroCRM and OroCommerce

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, Inc., today announced that it has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications report.

The Gartner Market Guide identifies 20 key vendors in the marketplace operation applications space.

As the industry's only B2B-first open source marketplace solution, OroMarketplace is laser-focused on serving the needs of enterprises in the booming B2B marketplace space.

"Although the enterprise marketplace model is perfectly valid and beneficial for B2C companies, the largest area of growth in 2020 and 2021 was in B2B. Many B2B selling models were disrupted during the pandemic for a variety of reasons, such as salespeople being unable to travel or reduced demand for specific product categories. Enterprise marketplaces were often seen as a method for mitigating the disruption through the expansion of product assortment and a focus on digital purchases. This continued in 2021, as several companies sought to optimize the reactive strategies they were forced to implement in 2020."

"We believe Oro is ahead of the pack when it comes to delivering the robust, feature-rich solutions that top brands need as they venture into the fast-growing B2B marketplace space," said Oro CEO Yoav Kutner. " In our opinion, this Gartner recognition of Oro, and our affirmation of the increasingly important role of marketplaces in B2B sales strategies, only heightens our commitment to helping operators to take their marketplaces to the next level. We believe this report validates our strategy of using best-of-breed open-source software to drive scalable success for B2B, B2C, and B2X players."

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, Chief Technology Officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ .

