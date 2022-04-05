Lucas Moody Joins Alteryx as Chief Information Security Officer

Alteryx welcomes seasoned industry security veteran to support next stage of cybersecurity growth

IRVINE, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced the appointment of Lucas Moody as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) where he will lead the security organization, oversee the protection of customer, partner, and employee data and assets, and contribute to product innovation. Moody will report to Alteryx Chief Executive Officer Mark Anderson.

"I am thrilled to welcome Lucas to the Alteryx executive bench as our Chief Information Security Officer," said Anderson. "Having worked with Lucas, I have seen firsthand his commitment to protecting the internet community. He has a proven record of expediting business growth by enabling security with a focus on the customer experience, which is critical to our acceleration efforts here at Alteryx."

With strong technical and operations roots, Moody brings decades of extensive security and technology experience to Alteryx. He joins most recently from Twitter where he oversaw global security technology teams protecting the company's more than 192 million daily users. In addition to his prior CISO roles at Rubrik and Palo Alto Networks, Moody has worked at KPMG, Oracle, Intuit, and eBay.

"I am excited and honored to be part of a mission to help companies democratize analytics," said Moody. "I am inspired by the all-star executive leadership team along with the recent company growth and cloud momentum that speak volumes about the trajectory of the organization in the coming years."

Moody is a global-minded technology executive noted for his ability to drive security outcomes while enabling growing businesses to thrive. Outside of the day-to-day security responsibilities, he uses his passion for innovation to advise several security and technology startup companies. Moody has also served as an executive sponsor for several employee resource groups supporting Black and Muslim employees and as an executive sponsor for women in technology and cybersecurity education initiatives.

