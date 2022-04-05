Intermedia and its Innovative Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) Model Once Again Honored with Prestigious 5-Star Rating in CRN® 2022 Partner Program Guide

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to over 7,100 partners and the businesses they serve, has again been recognized by CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , with its highest, 5-star rating in the CRN 2022 Partner Program Guide.

Intermedia Logo (PRNewsfoto/Intermedia) (PRNewswire)

CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that offer innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

Recognized for its innovative approach to helping partners maximize their opportunity in the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) space, Intermedia's CORE™ model puts the power where it belongs – with the partner. Unlike commission-based agent models that most providers offer, Intermedia UCaaS/CCaaS resellers retain ownership of the customer relationship because they are the ones providing the solutions to the business as well as the ongoing support. Partners purchase the solutions wholesale from Intermedia and then resell them under their own brand or co-branded with Intermedia at a price point they set. As a result, partners are in position to enjoy higher margins, earn 5x more recurring revenue than a traditional agent commission model, and build significant long-term value in their business.

Under the CORE program, partners provide customers with the award-winning, hybrid work-ready communications, collaboration, and customer care solutions they're looking for – including voice, chat, video conferencing, file collaboration and backup, contact center, and more – all delivered from Intermedia's integrated, proprietary, highly reliable and secure platform. CORE partners handle billing and first-line support for their customers, while Intermedia supports them with comprehensive sales, marketing, training, and onboarding tools and resources – before, during, and after the sale. In addition, partners receive financially backed 99.999% uptime service level agreements (SLAs) and J.D. Power-certified 24x7 technical support (6 years running), with Intermedia even calculating and remitting complicated telecom taxes for them.

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

"Businesses continue to pivot to hybrid-work models, so the opportunity for channel partners to provide the UCaaS and CCaaS solutions that enable hybrid work has never been greater," said Jonathan McCormick, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Sales at Intermedia. "For partners who are seeking to maximize this opportunity, realize higher revenue potential, and maintain ownership of their most valuable asset – the customer relationship – we believe Intermedia and our CORE partner program can be the perfect fit for them."

Mr. McCormick concluded, "We work tirelessly to be the partner-first cloud communications company, and we are honored to once again be recognized by the trusted channel authority CRN for our continued efforts."

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

For more information about Intermedia's CORE partner program, visit www.intermedia.com/resellers

About Intermedia Cloud Communications, Inc.

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 125,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and six-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,100 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Intermedia Contact:

Darcy Mekis

650.946.1998

dmekis@intermedia.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intermedia