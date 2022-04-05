GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for March 2022

SÃO PAULO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of March 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 93.0%. Total seats increased 100.5% and the number of departures increased by 101.5%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 113.9% and the load factor was 79.5%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 86.1% and demand (RPK) increased by 106.4%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.6%. The volume of departures increased by 98.0% and seats increased by 97.1%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 111 million, the demand (RPK) was 87 million and international load factor was 78.0%.

March/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Mar/22 Mar/21 % Var. 1Q22 1Q21 % Var. Mar/22 LTM Mar/21 LTM % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 15,275 7,581 101.5% 48,777 32,898 48.3% 150,019 94,470 58.8%

Seats (thousand) 2,669 1,331 100.5% 8,405 5,746 46.3% 26,311 16,451 59.9%

ASK (million) 3,105 1,609 93.0% 10,110 6,999 44.4% 30,127 19,679 53.1%

RPK (million) 2,470 1,154 113.9% 8,190 5,592 46.5% 24,743 15,770 56.9%

Load factor 79.5% 71.8% 7.8 p.p 81.0% 79.9% 1.1 p.p 82.1% 80.1% 2.0 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 2,093 937 123.3% 6,746 4,498 50.0% 21,058 12,928 62.9%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 15,013 7,581 98.0% 48,011 32,898 45.9% 148,948 94,464 57.7%

Seats (thousand) 2,623 1,331 97.1% 8,405 5,746 46.3% 26,127 16,450 58.8%

ASK (million) 2,994 1,609 86.1% 9,769 6,999 39.6% 29,661 19,675 50.8%

RPK (million) 2,383 1,154 106.4% 7,933 5,592 41.9% 24,391 15,768 54.7%

Load factor 79.6% 71.8% 7.8 p.p 81.2% 79.9% 1.3 p.p 82.2% 80.1% 2.1 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 2,056 937 119.3% 6,643 4,498 47.7% 20,917 12,928 61.8%

International GOL



















Departures 262 0 N.A. 766 0 N.A. 1,071 6 17750.0%

Seats (thousand) 46 0 N.A. 133 0 N.A. 183 1 16331.9%

ASK (million) 111 0 N.A. 340 0 N.A. 466 4 11605.7%

RPK (million) 87 0 N.A. 257 0 N.A. 352 2 15642.7%

Load factor 78.0% 0 N.A. 75.6% 0 N.A. 75.5% 56.2% 19.4 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 37 0 N.A. 103 0 N.A. 141 1 22635.2%

On-time Departures 94.8% 97.9% -3.1 p.p 92.9% 96.6% -3.8 p.p 93.0% 95.6% -2.6 p.p

Flight Completion 99.7% 96.5% 3.2 p.p 99.7% 98.2% 1.5 p.p 99.3% 97.6% 1.6 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand) 5.5 3.5 58.0% 14.7 9.9 48.9% 46.8 30.6 52.8%



























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

View original content:

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.