Dr. Jonathan Muther Named New Chief Clinical Officer of Aware Recovery Care

WALLINGFORD, Conn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware Recovery Care names Dr. Jonathan Muther the new Chief Clinical Officer for the company. Dr. Muther is considered a national expert on innovation in behavioral health.

Dr. Muther will serve as one of the company's integrated care experts with oversight of behavioral health clinical services, including the Recovery and Therapeutic Services teams. Day-to-day, he will develop and coordinate clinical goals, practices, and protocols and consult on where client outcomes can continue to improve.

Dr. Muther brings 20 years of clinical experience and a potent blend of emotional intelligence and analytical decision-making to Aware. He previously served as the Vice President of Medical Services, Integrated Behavioral Health, at the University of Colorado School of Medicine's Salud Family Health Centers and as Clinical Director, Behavioral Health, at Nice Healthcare.

He earned a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from the University of Denver, an M.S. Counseling Psychology from the University of Kansas, and a B.A. of Psychology and Sociology from Texas Christian University. Dr. Muther has been a long-standing member of various professional organizations, including the American Psychological Association, the National Latino Psychological Association, and the Collaborative Family Healthcare Association.

"Aware is built to redefine treatment for Substance Use Disorder," said Dr. Auxier, President. "Dr. Muther is key to help us achieve this and ensure we deliver superior care. His experience and deep understanding of the connection between substance use disorder, emotional, and mental health is the leadership we need to help even more people live a healthy, full life in recovery."

Aware Recovery Care provides team-based In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT™) in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Virginia, Florida, and Indiana. The IHAT model has been validated by years of patient outcomes and health plan data, demonstrating that the home is the optimal modality for most patients seeking recovery from substance use disorders. Aware Recovery Care is an in-network provider for Anthem. For more information, please visit www.awarerecoverycare.com.

