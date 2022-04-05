COOL EFFECT CELEBRATES THE GOOD ON THE GROUND AND POSITIVE IMPACT OF CARBON-REDUCING PROJECTS

Donations to Cool Effect's Project Portfolio Increase 150% Amid Decarbonization Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Effect , a Bay Area based nonprofit dedicated to supporting voluntary carbon projects around the globe, is celebrating the positive impact carbon credits can have for people and planet by highlighting "The Good on the Ground" to kick-off Earth Month. The recent release of the Sixth Assessment Report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sounded the alarm "Code Red for Humanity" and called upon us all to take immediate action. The report identifies the need to protect nature and rebuild ecosystems while also decarbonizing as a critical solution to addressing the current climate crisis. "The Good on the Ground" highlights the efforts of carbon credit projects that are verifiably reducing harmful greenhouse gases while also providing benefits to local communities.

Local project members clean the forest floor in Mexico to create a fire brigade for forest protection.

Two exemplary projects from Cool Effect's portfolio include a native grassland preservation project in Montana and improved forest management efforts in Mexico.

Grass is Greener : Native grasslands are considered one of the most endangered ecosystems on the planet. This project on 16,000 acres in Montana is no exception. Despite suitability of the soil for agriculture in the project area, at the start of this project, a conservation easement was put in place to protect the land in perpetuity from conversion to farmland. Because of its unique location adjacent to other conserved public lands, it is part of one of the most intact grasslands on the continent. The grasslands are home to robust wildlife populations, including species of high conservation concern such as the Swift Fox, the Greater Sage Grouse and four songbirds. : Native grasslands are considered one of the most endangered ecosystems on the planet. This project on 16,000 acres inis no exception. Despite suitability of the soil for agriculture in the project area, at the start of this project, a conservation easement was put in place to protect the land in perpetuity from conversion to farmland. Because of its unique location adjacent to other conserved public lands, it is part of one of the most intact grasslands on the continent. The grasslands are home to robust wildlife populations, including species of high conservation concern such as the Swift Fox, the Greater Sage Grouse and four songbirds.

Seeing the Forest for the Trees : Mexico's 65 million hectares of forest are disappearing at the rate of 1 million hectares a year. This community-based project encourages residents to preserve and grow the biomass in their standing forests. It mitigates forest degradation by restoring areas impacted by severe erosion, analyzes those affected by disease, fire, and pests, and prevents damage by fires, grazing, and illegal use of forest resources. Projects use funding from the sale of carbon credits to support local families by improving water supply, creating community centers or providing an incentive to prevent mass conversion of forest to highly profitable crops such as avocado. 65 million hectares of forest are disappearing at the rate of 1 million hectares a year. This community-based project encourages residents to preserve and grow the biomass in their standing forests. It mitigates forest degradation by restoring areas impacted by severe erosion, analyzes those affected by disease, fire, and pests, and prevents damage by fires, grazing, and illegal use of forest resources. Projects use funding from the sale of carbon credits to support local families by improving water supply, creating community centers or providing an incentive to prevent mass conversion of forest to highly profitable crops such as avocado.

"The IPCC report reinforces the importance of ensuring that the world's climate victims are included in climate mitigation strategies. High-quality carbon credits can play a role in mitigation and the transition to net zero while providing income that efficiently reaches the bottom of the pyramid," said Cool Effect Co-Founder and Director, Dee Lawrence. "I have confidence in the effectiveness of the projects we work with and their ability to verifiably reduce carbon emissions. I've seen how transformative payments for these kinds of ecosystem services can be. I continue to be inspired by individuals on the ground who are working to save forests, improve biodiversity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions while improving life and providing new opportunities for their communities."

Cool Effect is recognizing the outstanding impact of carbon-reducing projects at a time when demand and interest in carbon credits continues to grow, and governments and companies are working swiftly to decarbonize. In 2021 alone, the number of businesses reaching out to Cool Effect doubled and donations to Cool Effect's portfolio of carbon projects increased by over 150%. According to Ecosystem Marketplace, the voluntary carbon market exceeded a record $1 billion worth of transactions in 2021, far outpacing any other year. These new projects demonstrate Cool Effect's commitment to supporting only the most highly effective projects that represent a true carbon benefit, pricing transparency, and secondary benefits in the communities where the projects are based.

"Understanding impact of each carbon project has become a key factor for businesses; as they work toward net-zero commitments, many are looking for community benefits. They're asking questions to determine how each project is using the funds from carbon financing, particularly at a time when carbon credit prices continue to increase," said Jodi Manning, VP, Director of Marketing and Partnerships at Cool Effect. "We encourage anyone who uses carbon credits to ask these questions and seek the answers that help them better understand the true impact to people and planet."

In honor of Earth Month and to serve as an educational resource, Cool Effect has developed an informational infographic to help both business and consumer audiences better understand the lifecycle of a carbon project and the various market players involved in the process.

To view additional resources and download the infographic, visit cooleffect.org/about-us/cool-effect-model . To support Cool Effect's projects or learn more about how to partner with Cool Effect to develop a meaningful sustainability and carbon credit program, please visit cooleffect.org/for-business .

About Cool EffectTM

Cool Effect is a San Francisco Bay Area 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing carbon emissions around the world. Endorsed by 1% for the Planet, its mission is to educate and then inspire businesses and individuals to take measurable action against climate change by purchasing scientifically verified carbon offsets from the world's highest quality projects. It returns more than 90% of each donation directly to its project partners and, since its launch at the Paris COP in 2015, has helped projects receive compensation for three million tonnes of emission reductions. Like the Butterfly Effect, The Ripple Effect, and others, a single action can have global impact. To learn more, please visit cooleffect.org or follow Cool Effect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Funds from the sale of carbon credits are helping to preserve grasslands, the most endangered ecosystem on the planet, in Montana.

Cool Effect is a San Francisco Bay Area 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing carbon emissions around the world.

