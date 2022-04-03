CCTV+: Xi urges persistent efforts to promote ecological conservation during tree-planting activity

BEIJING, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday joined Beijing citizens in planting trees in the capital city, in which he urged efforts to practice and promote ecological conservation to deliver a more livable and beautiful environment for the people.

It is the 10th year of Xi's participation in the annual tree-planting activity in Beijing as the top leader.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said he did so to make his share of contribution to building a beautiful China and encourage the whole society, especially the young people, to push for ecological advancement so that China's environment will be even better.

The activity was also attended by other leaders including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan.

While planting trees, Xi told the young students around him to foster well-rounded development in terms of moral grounding, intellectual and physical ability, aesthetic sensibility, and work skills.

Xi hailed the contributions of the Chinese people from all ethnic groups in making the country greener and helping expand its forest coverages.

Noting that ecological protection and restoration, and fundamental improvement of the ecological environment cannot be achieved overnight, the president stressed that tremendous efforts and perseverance are required in this respect.

Stressing the fundamental and strategic role of forests and grasslands in national ecological security, Xi urged efforts to unswervingly implement the new development philosophy, and follow the green development path that prioritizes ecological conservation.

It is important to carry out holistic conservation and systematic governance of mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands and deserts, improve the quantity and quality of forests and grassland resources, and enlarge the carbon sink capacity of ecosystems, in order to make greater contributions to driving global environmental and climate governance, and ensuring modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, Xi said.

Link: https://youtu.be/P1stu8H17Yc

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CCTV+