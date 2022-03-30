Chatmeter Completes SOC 2 Compliance Certification

A rigorous audit validates Chatmeter as a trusted SaaS reputation management platform provider

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatmeter , a reputation management platform for multi-location brands offering data-driven solutions that deliver breakthrough customer experiences, today announced that it completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 audit. The voluntary audit was conducted by PKF Muller, a leading global professional services firm. The audit confirmed that Chatmeter's information and data security policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security and availability.

"We are proud of achieving SOC 2 compliance. It's our commitment to customers to ensure their data security."

In today's world where cloud-based service providers proliferate, customers must trust that their data security is being expertly managed by the company and their outside third-party partners.

Chatmeter's SOC 2 audit provides an exhaustive review of how Chatmeter's internal controls affect the security and availability of the systems it uses to process customer data. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries.

"Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 2 certification reinforces Chatmeter's ongoing commitment to the security and availability of the Chatmeter platform," said Collin Holmes, CEO of Chatmeter. "Our customers can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance."

"Achieving the Soc 2 security designation was a lengthy and complex process." Dan Cunningham, Chatmeter's Chief Technology Officer said, "We are proud of achieving this important compliance standard and view it as a testament to our commitment to our customers and partners to ensure that their data is secure now and in the future."

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter provides multi-location brands with data-driven solutions that deliver breakthrough customer experiences. Our SaaS platform delivers all-in-one reputation and local SEO management tools designed to help brands optimize online visibility, and reputation. Established in 2009, Chatmeter supports multi-location businesses from over 40 industries to create meaningful customer experiences at scale.

