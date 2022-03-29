Synchrony Health Services launches Synchrony Lab

State of the art lab service designed to support long-term care communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Health Services is excited to announce the official launch of its latest division, Synchrony Lab. Housed in Louisville, Kentucky, the lab will use the latest technology to provide testing and diagnostics specifically for residents of long-term care communities. Lab services will be offered six days a week and will offer quicker turnaround time, with most routine results coming back in 12-18 hours.

"Today is an exciting day not only for our company, but for the customers we serve," Randy Bufford, President and CEO of Synchrony Health Services said. "By offering lab services six days a week with swift turnaround times, we are leveraging state-of-the-art technology and logistics to provide actionable and accurate clinical data in a timely fashion to the practitioners we are serving."

"We have planned and customized our lab to operate with the highest quality – with a focus on providing the best care for the senior housing community. We are so excited to launch our services and to watch how patient care is improved by our laboratory," Dr. Lori Millner, Synchrony Lab Director said.

Synchrony Lab offers improved electronic health record integrations for seamless service that allows all orders to be placed and results to be reviewed timely within the same system.

By September of 2022, Synchrony Lab will serve an estimated 130 long term health care communities.

Synchrony Health Services includes Synchrony Pharmacy, Synchrony Rehabilitation, SynchronyRx@HOME and Synchrony Lab under its umbrella. Synchrony Health Services was created during 2019 to capture clinical excellence obtained through collaboration and coordination. www.synchronyhs.com

Synchrony Lab launched March 2022. This division will provide routine and stat labs including chemistry, hematology, coagulation, urinalysis, microbiology and molecular testing within the long-term care setting. The company will bring superior clinical data to its clients through availability of accurate testing, responsive turnaround times and electronic health record Integration for their customers.

View original content:

SOURCE Trilogy Health Services, LLC