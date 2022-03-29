Octopus Deploy reimagines how Config as Code should be done

Octopus Deploy launches Config as Code that combines the power of Git with a developer-friendly interface to streamline the deployment process

BRISBANE, Australia, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Octopus Deploy, a leading provider of continuous deployment orchestration software, today announced the launch of its long-awaited Config as Code feature, delivering the power of Git for tracking changes with the usability of Octopus's UI.

DevOps engineers often lack visibility and traceability in their CI/CD pipeline configurations. This restricts them from evolving their configuration with new features. Many modern IT and DevOps systems offer "as code" implementations that allow developers to specify their build configuration as code, but these solutions compromise on usability, and require developers to learn a new language just to use them.

Octopus Deploy has set the standard for Config as Code by including all the benefits developers love about Config as Code without the downsides, namely poor user experience. With Config as Code, Octopus Deploy built a robust Git-persistent layer alongside the existing database implementation. Developers can see their deployment process in Git next to their application code and evolve them side-by-side.

"Config as Code has been one of the most requested features from our community. But when we asked customers about Config as Code in other products, we heard positives and negatives. They spoke about the power of Git and version controlling their processes, but also about their reduced user experience and the frustration of hand-writing YAML. So we set out to build something better. We wanted to give customers all the upsides of Config as Code, with none of the downside," said Paul Stovell, founder and CEO of Octopus Deploy.

"With this feature, customers get the benefits of Config as Code, but with a UI that still makes it easy for the entire team to collaborate on the deployment process, and without the frustrations of hand-writing YAML."

Some developers prefer to edit their CI/CD configuration with a web UI, whereas others prefer to use a text editor. Octopus provides a no-compromise solution, so you can work where you're most productive. You can configure your Git repository, select your branch, commit changes, and more, all from the Octopus UI. Octopus also built a Visual Studio Code extension to make editing Octopus configuration files a great experience, with syntax highlighting, code snippets, and fast navigation.

Config as Code allows developers to:

Support multiple versions of their deployment process with branches

Review, approve, and merge changes to their deployment process with pull requests

View the history of changes to their deployment process, including who performed changes and when

Revert to a previous version of their deployment process

About Octopus Deploy

Founded in 2012, Octopus Deploy helps DevOps teams at over 25,000 companies accelerate reliable, repeatable, and traceable deployments across clouds and on-premises infrastructure. Octopus provides an API-first approach, built-in multi-tenancy, security, release management, and deployment and runbook automation across all teams, projects, and tech stacks. Octopus customers get best practices with access to 500+ automation step templates. Octopus also integrates with hundreds of technologies, including Azure, AWS, GCP, and Kubernetes. Companies use Octopus Deploy to minimize downtime, deliver more features, and meet their compliance needs.

Octopus is based in Brisbane, Australia, and is growing fast with a team spread across Australia, New Zealand, USA, and the UK.

