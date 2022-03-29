KCA Wealth Management Works with EVERFI to Bring Financial Literacy Education to Central Pennsylvania Students

To Celebrate Financial Literacy Month, the Wealth Management Firm Encourages Administrators and Parents to Utilize EVERFI's Financial Resources

CAMP HILL, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KCA Wealth Management (KCA), a holistic financial planning firm serving Central Pennsylvania with office locations in Camp Hill, Hershey and Carlisle, announces its strategic partnership with EVERFI, a leading Impact-as-a-Service™ education innovator, to bring financial literacy curriculum to Central Pennsylvania students. Thanks to KCA Wealth Management's $30,000 donation, many local schools have initiated steps to implement EVERFI's financial literacy courses including: Trinity High School, Bishop McDevitt High School, St. Joseph School, Harrisburg Academy, Cumberland Valley High School, and Milton Hershey School.

KCA's announcement comes amid April's National Financial Literacy Month, a time dedicated to highlighting the importance of teaching Americans how to establish healthy financial habits. While financial literacy skills are essential in the 21st century, they are rarely taught in a formal school setting. EVERFI's financial curriculum aims to educate students on critical financial functions when making decisions that could impact their future.

"Our firm has been providing financial education to the Central Penn community for 20 years and through this strategic partnership with EVERFI, I am proud to continue those efforts by helping bring financial literacy education directly to local students," said Brian Kennedy, founder, and principal of KCA. "By developing financial literacy skills at a young age, these students can build the confidence and knowledge to make sound financial decisions. My goal is to continue to raise awareness about the need for early financial education and bring these courses to every school in our area."

As a sponsor of the EVERFI curriculum, KCA is helping students gain access to EVERFI's various financial courses including:

Vault - Financial Literacy for Elementary Students (Grades 4 to 6)

Students learn the basics of finances such as the difference between wants and needs through virtual lessons like helping a new friend from outer space navigate time on planet Earth.

Venture: Entrepreneurial Expedition for Middle and High School Students

(Grades 7 to 10)

The digital program is broken up into four lessons:

Lesson 1: Building a Budget & Saving Startup Capital

Lesson 2: The Entrepreneur in You Lesson

Lesson 3: Recognizing Business Opportunities & Starting Your Business Lesson

Lesson 4: Your Business Snapshot

EVERFI: Financial Literacy for High School Students (Grades 9 to 12)

Financial Literacy for High School consists of 7 digital lessons, 15-25 minutes each, that can be smoothly integrated into curriculum for finance, economics, career and technical education, social studies, and business. The content covers topics including income and employment, budgeting, financing higher education, insurance, and other critical concepts.

Kennedy commends Corey Deibler, a partner at Keystone Tax Associates, who helped connect KCA and EVERFI with Trinity High School, Bishop McDevitt High School, and St. Joseph School. Jordan Hill, former NFL player, Super Bowl champion and currently the head football coach at Trinity High School, was also instrumental in helping KCA introduce the program to Trinity High School.

School administrators and parents interested in bringing financial literacy education to their school should call KCA at (717) 774-7080 or email info@KCAWealth.com for more information.

To access KCA's library of resources, including videos, to improve your financial literacy, visit https://www.kcawealth.com/resource-center.

About KCA Wealth Management

KCA Wealth Management, Central Pennsylvania's only 3-time award winning team in 2021 and 2020, is a holistic financial planning firm with office locations in Camp Hill, Hershey, and Carlisle. The firm works with its clients to help them take advantage of missed opportunities and fill any gaps within their financial plan. Through its comprehensive services, KCA helps pre-retirees and retirees develop, implement, and monitor a financial plan that addresses their retirement, taxes, income, investment, insurance, estate, and trust planning needs. Partners Brian Kennedy (president) and Vincent Catalano (vice president), a Trinity High School alumnus, are passionate about supporting the local community through educational courses, charitable events, donations, and volunteering. For more information, visit KCAWealth.com.

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI, a Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) company, is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI's Impact-as-a-ServiceTM solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, acquired EVERFI in December of 2021. To learn more about EVERFI please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

