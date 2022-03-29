Interim HealthCare Inc. Ranked No. 1 in Senior Care on Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500® for Fourth Consecutive Year

The First in Home Care™ company has experienced consistent growth for more than 50 years, bolstered by its full continuum of care offerings and comprehensive franchise support services

SUNRISE, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health, hospice and healthcare staffing services ranked No. 1 in the Senior Care category of Entrepreneur's 43rd annual Franchise 500®. Overall, the company ranked No. 56 in its fourth consecutive appearance on the list, rising 45 positions from its 2021 placement (No. 101). The Franchise 500® is the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

With a decades-long history as one of the most experienced franchise brands, Interim HealthCare's home health, hospice and healthcare staffing services represent a trusted source of care and a rewarding business opportunity. To meet the growing demand for its services, Interim HealthCare worked aggressively in 2021 to recruit and retain skilled caregivers through its award-winning "Made For This" recruiting campaign, which connects jobseekers from across industries with a rewarding career in home healthcare.

"The value of home-based care has only grown stronger over the past year, as demonstrated by our incredible rise on this ranking," said Jennifer Sheets, president and CEO of Interim HealthCare. "Interim HealthCare's unique combination of business value and personal reward makes owning a franchise an ideal opportunity for those looking to do well by doing good, and I extend my congratulations to all of our franchise owners whose dedication has helped make this achievement possible."

Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks companies based on outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Interim HealthCare's continued presence at the top of this highly sought-after list is a testament to its strength as a company and a franchise opportunity.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500® list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feiffer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

Interim HealthCare has been steadfast in its industry advocacy work over the past year, continuing to elevate home care as the patient-preferred method of care within the wider healthcare industry. The company's experienced franchise support network and demonstrated business value has attracted multiple new owners in 2021 while continuing to expand its presence across the U.S. Additional highlights from 2021 include:

Completing three franchise acquisitions to align with the company's overarching goal of expanding its reach to serve more individuals in need around the country through the purchase of Interim HealthCare of Sacramento Hospice and Interim HealthCare of San Diego in California, and Interim HealthCare of the Treasure Coast in Florida .

Furthering its advocacy work by commissioning the Home Health Insights Study . This research examined consumers' shifting perspectives around access to medical care and changing opinions on healthcare careers brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic to inform the company's business focus and outreach moving forward.

diabetes, Elevating its HomeLife Enrichment® standard of care through unveiling new caregiver guides for dementia heart failure and hospice . These comprehensive resources are integral to the holistic care of patients that supports the mind, body, spirit and family.

the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance. Ranking No. 81 on the 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 , which evaluates the 400 largest franchise systems inby global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance.

Continuing to celebrate healthcare workers' commitment and dedication since the start of the pandemic through innovative campaigns to unify messages of appreciation for nurses and caregivers across the healthcare space.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

To view Interim HealthCare's placement in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500, also published in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur.

For more information about Interim HealthCare's franchise opportunities, please visit: https://www.interimfranchising.com.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Founded in 1966 and First in Home Care®, Interim HealthCare Inc. is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards. The only major franchise brand in its category to offer the full continuum of care, the company strives to improve the delivery of home healthcare and staffing services through 330 plus locations servicing the U.S. Ranked number one for the fourth year in a row by Entrepreneur magazine, franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care to 200,000 people each year, as well as telehealth and care coordination services, to meet a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.

