InGoodTaste Names Ryan Lindholm As Chief Executive Officer

Independent creative consultancy taps AKQA & Nike vet as first CEO to lead start-up specializing in solving problems with Grey Space Thinking™.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an extreme independence and a focus on solving problems using Grey Space Thinking™, InGoodTaste has announced the hiring of Ryan Lindholm as CEO. Lindholm was previously Global Brand Director Advanced Concepts at Nike. Lindholm has also held leadership positions at AKQA, Dentsu, Razorfish, Havas, JWT and DDB.

(PRNewswire)

"Since beginning my first agency role over 20 years ago, I've been developing a point of view on how the creative model can evolve to better serve that ambition of business leaders," said Lindholm. "We've jump-started a new kind of creative approach; we look for innovative solutions that give the C suite the courage and support to make dramatic changes in their business. We do that with Grey Space thinking–our method of finding solutions in the spaces between obvious or black-and-white answers."

"Before meeting Ryan I had been happily growing my own agency for 15 years," says Mark Riedy, Co-Founder and COO of InGoodTaste. "The opportunity to partner with an experienced leader and unique thinker like Ryan was absolutely a once-in-a-career chance and I jumped at it. In the past year we've built an outstanding team and have already engaged with incredible clients like 24 Hour Fitness, Spot Insurance, Canyon and Sustainable Ocean Alliance among many others."

Lindholm, who lives and works in the Marin, CA and joins the creative organization that also features team members based in Portland, Oregon; Boulder, Colorado; and Park City, Utah.

In order to predict what's ahead, the team at InGoodTaste lives in the future. To do this they deploy Grey Space Thinking™ as their guiding mindset--a way of being and thinking--rather than a specific tool or a method. Grey Space Thinking is the opposite of binary, black-and-white concepting; it's about accepting that we live in a complex, uncertain world and the opportunity is found in the places between extremes. Herkert will lead a creative team at InGoodTaste that believes that innovative solutions to the problems that exist is best done in the Grey Space.

Problems that InGoodTaste likes to solve include business strategy, consumer research, brand positioning, creative potential, social impact, communications strategy and media relations.

Clients of InGoodTaste include 24 Hour Fitness, Spot Insurance, Maxpro Fitness, Superpedestrian, asensei, Rapha, Goldwin, Canyon, Giro Sport Design, Zwift, Wahoo, ROKA, Küat, and more.

Contact information: Greg Fisher greg@igtstudio.com; 1.707.495.3756

About InGoodTaste

InGoodTaste is a creative consultancy focused on driving positive change in the world through Grey Space Thinking™. We collaborate with our partners to solve their most essential challenges by dreaming up innovative solutions in the Grey Space. We solve problems for our partners, ranging from business strategy, consumer research, brand positioning, creative potential, social impact, and strategic communication.

We are always seeking creators of change. If you're a creative, a storyteller, a project manager, a strategist, an experimenter, or a dreamer, send us your folio, resume or website career@igtstudo.com

(PRNewsfoto/InGoodTaste) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InGoodTaste