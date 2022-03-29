Cresset Hires Trio of Wealth Advisors from Bank of America, Fidelity, and J.P. Morgan

Chris Georgopoulos, Thomas McKeown, and Beth Kytle Chandler join Cresset's West Palm Beach, Chicago, and Atlanta offices

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Asset Management ("Cresset") has hired a trio of wealth advisors from Bank of America Private Bank, Fidelity Investments, and J.P. Morgan Securities. Those advisors are Chris Georgopoulos, who joins Cresset's West Palm Beach, Florida, office; Thomas McKeown, CFP, who joins Cresset's headquarters office in Chicago; and Beth Kytle Chandler, who joins Cresset's office in Atlanta. Cresset is a Barron's and Forbes top-ranked multi-family office with more than $23 billion in assets under management (as of 1/31/2022).

Chris Georgopoulos

Georgopoulos specializes in providing concierge service and solutions to CEO founders, entrepreneurs, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. He is officed out of Cresset's location in West Palm Beach and works with clients throughout the country.

Georgopoulos began his career in 2002 as an equity and options trader with AMR Capital. In 2010 he left the trade desk to head the sales team at Lowry Research Corp. Most recently in 2017, he joined Bank of America Private Bank (formerly U.S. Trust) as a Private Client Advisor and served as the lead advisor on a large book of ultra-high-net-worth clients. Georgopoulos is a graduate of the University of Tampa with a bachelor's degree in finance with a concentration in statistics.

Thomas McKeown

McKeown is based out of Cresset's Chicago office and works with a team of private wealth management specialists to develop comprehensive financial plans and investment strategies to meet both the long-term goals and immediate needs of the individuals and families he works with. This encompasses investment management, wealth transfer and estate planning, cash flow analysis, tax minimization, philanthropic endeavors, family education, and preparing for liquidity events.

Prior to Cresset, McKeown worked in various roles at Fidelity Investments, most recently as a Financial Consultant developing financial plans and investment strategies for high-net-worth individuals and families. McKeown earned a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies with a focus in Economics from Hamilton College and is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®).

Beth Kytle Chandler

Chandler serves as a Managing Director and Wealth Advisor with Cresset's Atlanta office, where she focuses on managing first-generation wealth, as well as offering boutique family office services to CEO founders, entrepreneurs, and business owners.

Prior to Cresset, Chandler most recently served as Vice President and Wealth Advisor with J.P. Morgan Securities, where she led a wealth management team supporting high-net-worth clients across the Southeast. Prior to J.P. Morgan, she was a Private Banker at Credit Suisse Securities and a Private Wealth Advisor at Goldman Sachs. Before her career in finance, Chandler was a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton, where she focused on corporate social responsibility and intellectual capital development.

Chandler graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University with an AB in Government and earned her MBA from Stanford's Graduate School of Business with a certificate in Socially Responsible Business.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris, Tom, and Beth to the Cresset team. They embody our values, culture, and commitment to provide Intelligent Wealth Management® that is accessible, transparent, and always in the best interests of our clients," said Doug Regan, Founding Partner and Co-Chairman of Cresset.

About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with more than $23 billion in assets under management (as of 1/31/2022). Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, giving you time to pursue what matters to you most.

Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management, LLC. Cresset Partners, LLC, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to institutional-quality real estate, private equity, private credit, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC, are SEC registered investment advisors. To learn more, please visit https://cressetcapital.com.

Cresset refers to Cresset Manager, LLC and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset Partners, LLC provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC are SEC registered investment advisors.

