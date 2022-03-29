Accountable Care Organizations are Early Adopters of Innovative Care Profiles

Health Data Analytics Institute helping ACOs to deliver Value-Based Care for their beneficiaries using predictive analytics
BOSTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last several months, a growing number of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) are adding predictive analytics to the systems they use to manage care through a partnership program sponsored by Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI).
ACOs, including Rio Grande Valley Health, Southern New England Healthcare (SoNE HEALTH), Quality Independent Physicians, Buena Vida y Salud, Citrus ACO, Physicians ACO, The Premier Healthcare Network, and others have signed on as early adopters. These organizations are deploying HDAI's predictive platform to identify their ACO patients at greater risk of adverse events and higher resource utilization to anticipate avoidable encounters and improve the quality of care. HDAI has pioneered a method for more objective performance evaluation based on benchmarking against precisely matched comparison populations, as well as an extensive suite of predictive models for more refined care targeting.
"We intuitively know who our highest risk patients are but we're always looking in the rear-view mirror to figure it out. This tool can help us proactively identify the high-risk patients, where we have a reasonable opportunity to intervene and prevent bad outcomes." said Lisa Trumble, President and CEO of SoNE HEALTH. And, according to Sheila Magoon, Executive Director of Buena Vida y Salud and the South Texas Physician Alliance, "The value this brings is that it gives us a more targeted insight into the adverse outcomes that could affect our population. We have general risk indicators that tell us which patients require heightened attention, now this helps us dive deeper to understand the likelihood of specific adverse events, such as hospitalization for CHF."
About HDAI
Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) is an analytics company with a versatile analytic platform that creates a shared understanding of quantified health risks and personalized care profiles to inform actions with the greatest potential to benefit patients. The predictors are built on extensive underlying data assets, driven by a sophisticated risk modeling methodology and validated in multiple peer-reviewed articles. For more information, please visit: www.hda-institute.com.
