Harmony.One invests in LootMogul Sports Gaming Metaverse

MALIBU, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony (ONE) , the open and fast blockchain invests in LootMogul , the multiverse blockchain gaming platform for sports influencers and fans to engage.

Sports influencers from NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ICC, Olympics, College, High-School etc. lead the fan engagement model in LootMogul's metaverse through gaming, creating sports arenas/lands, gaining unrivaled experiences with star celebrities, earn NFTs, and cryptos.

"At LootMogul, we are continuing to offer robust solutions to our sports community through scalable blockchain and strategic partnership. Partnership with Harmony allows us to build a scalable product for our entire sports & crypto community," Raj Rajkotia, the founder & CEO of LootMogul.com

Build on Harmony, run on all chains. Harmony is an open platform for assets, collectibles, identity, governance. Be the ONE to bridge to all blockchains.

"As the Harmony ecosystem grows exponentially, we are always on the lookout for exciting projects that showcase promise. With this investment, we are excited to see what the LootMogul team can build for the sports and crypto community. LootMogul has a unique product positioning in the sports metaverse with star athletes and real-world premier sports & entertainment industry benefits. This investment is a part of our $300M ecosystem fund, which offers grants and investments to projects that share our vision to build a blue metaverse — the Harmony metaverse," Danny Carranza, Harmony.one

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) was launched as part of the Binance Launchpad's initial exchange offering (IEO) in May 2019. It is aimed to be a bridge between scalability and decentralization efforts. It was built with the motto "decentralization at scale" in mind, emphasizing data sharing and the construction of fungible token and non-fungible asset marketplaces.

Harmony is an open and fast blockchain. Our mainnet runs Ethereum applications with 2-second transaction finality and 100 times lower fees. Harmony's secure bridges offer cross-chain asset transfers with Ethereum, Binance and other chains.

Harmony began as a company in 2018 before the IEO. Harmony investors include Silicon Valley's Consensus Capital, Hong Kong's Lemniscap VC, and others, which have raised $18 million in April 2019. Investors bought almost $2.8 billion of the company's ONE tokens, with $12.6 billion put aside for pre-mining.

