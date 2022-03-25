TWO NEW ORLEANS HOMEOWNERS GIFTED FREE SOLAR SYSTEMS AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADES

PosiGen Solar partners with Marathon Capital to donate and install solar systems at the homes of two deserving New Orleanians as part of new "Hero Homes" program

NEW ORLEANS, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate income (LMI) households, and Marathon Capital, a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm, are pleased to announce the creation of the Hero Homes program. Through this program, deserving homeowners are gifted free solar systems and energy efficiency upgrades.

"The Hero Homes program is our way of saying thank you to our hometown for making PosiGen the largest low-income solar provider in the country," says Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "This is just as much a gift to us as it is to these two homeowners. We are excited to reduce their energy burdens, make them energy independent and make their homes healthier."

The first two recipients of the Hero Homes Program are both homeowners in the Hollygrove neighborhood of New Orleans. Alvin Branch is an 85-year-old lifelong New Orleanian who serves as a Deacon at his church and is an avid Saints fan. He lives in a double and his daughter lives on the other side. Laura Fernandez-Lamberto is a 62-year-old retired schoolteacher who is battling Parkinson's Disease. She lives with her adult son, who is her caretaker.

Today crews from PosiGen and Marathon Capital spent the day installing solar panels on the rooves of the homes and performing energy efficiency upgrades. Every PosiGen Solar install includes energy efficiency upgrades to make sure homes aren't just making power, but also saving power. Crews caulked windows and doors and did other weatherization upgrades to the homes to ensure every dollar spent on air conditioning and heating stays inside the home. A highlight for Mr. Branch was watching the crews use the blower door equipment to check the energy efficiency of his home is by measuring the air leakage.

"I was shocked at how much they were able to tighten up my house," Branch said. "I'm not wasting money out the front door anymore, and my roof is now making my power. I feel so happy to receive this gift and I am so thankful to PosiGen and Marathon Capital for making it happen for me."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with PosiGen and their mission to bring energy efficiency and solar solutions to the community," said David Kirkpatrick, Senior Managing Director of Marathon Capital. "These installations will help the families of New Orleans that are responding to both health and weather challenges over the past year. Marathon Capital is committed to facilitating a more sustainable energy future through our efforts to finance companies like PosiGen and today by helping install systems that will help deserving families for years to come."

PosiGen's mission is to close the clean energy affordability gap for LMI homeowners by delivering lower cost utility bills and the environmental benefits of clean energy through rooftop solar and energy efficiency upgrades. PosiGen has served over 17,000 customers to date, including approximately 50% in communities of color. PosiGen's unique business model of low-cost rooftop solar panel leases combined with energy efficiency upgrades makes clean energy available to LMI households who can see dramatic savings well in excess of 20% of their annual energy spend.

About PosiGen:

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education providers for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 17,000 residential customers, over 270 direct employees and supports more than 120 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Florida. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence lowering their utility bills. To learn everything about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com .

About Marathon Capital:

Marathon Capital is a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm committed to facilitating a more sustainable future. The firm's mission is to achieve its clients' strategic and financial objectives by delivering inspired, knowledge-based solutions. Marathon Capital provides independent M&A, capital raising, project finance and tax equity advisory services to the world's leading companies, developers, investors, and sponsors focused on clean energy, sustainability, decarbonization and resource efficiency. Most recently, the firm was named "M&A Adviser of the Year" (2019) in Power Finance & Risk's Annual Power Finance Deals and Firms Awards.

