Striking USW Oil Workers Will Challenge Chevron at Petrochemical Conference

SAN ANTONIO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) said that striking members of Local 12-5 from the Chevron oil refinery in Richmond, California, will rally on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers 2022 Petrochemical Convention at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio.

Union members will join San Antonio area labor activists and other supporters to spread the message that Chevron needs to negotiate in good faith for a fair contract so that workers can return to their rightful jobs.

About 500 USW Oilworkers have been on strike against Chevron's unfair labor practices since March 21, 2022. Chevron refused to return to the bargaining table, giving workers no choice except to strike after rejecting the company's "last, best and final" contract ultimatum.

Chevron management is leading a workshop about attracting and retaining employees at the American Fuel and Petroleum Manufacturers 2022 Petrochemical Conference.

Workers will assemble outside the Grand Hyatt for a rally from 8 until approximately 9:30 a.m.

WHO: USW Local 12-5 members from Chevron's refinery in Richmond, Calif.; other union members; local and international union leaders



WHAT: Rally at the AFPM's 2022 Petrochemical Conference to demand that the company negotiates in good faith



WHEN: 8-9:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022



WHERE: Grand Hyatt San Antonio (600 E. Market, San Antonio)

More information, contact: Tony Montana, 412-562-2592, tmontana@usw.org

