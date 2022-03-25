ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022.
Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2022 were $422,744,994 as compared with $438,682,698 on October 31, 2021, and $448,543,964 on January 31, 2021. On January 31, 2022, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.71 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
January 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
January 31, 2021
Total Net Assets
$422,744,994
$438,682,698
$448,543,964
NAV Per Share
$14.71
$15.26
$15.60
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period November 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022, total net investment income was $4,421,682 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($15,766,520) or ($0.55) per share of common stock for the same period.
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2022
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2021
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2021
Total Net Investment
$4,421,682
$4,447,825
$4,596,447
Per Share
$0.15
$0.15
$0.16
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
($15,766,520)
($12,929,031)
$19,115,976
Per Share
($0.55)
($0.45)
$0.67
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
