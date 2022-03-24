Chad A. Krueger, MD, FAAOS, named member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' Board of Directors

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chad A. Krueger, MD, FAAOS, a Pennsylvania-based orthopaedic surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, was named a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) Board of Directors. He will serve the organization in the capacity of a member-at-large under 45 years of age. He will assume the new position following the AAOS 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago, March 22-26, 2022.

Through his military service and subsequent practice, Dr. Krueger has become an emerging leader in hip and knee replacement surgery and health policy. His unique background complements AAOS' new leadership for 2022-23.

Demonstrating his commitment to patient advocacy and his field, Dr. Krueger has served on multiple committees and boards at state, regional, and national levels. He has served on the executive committee of the Political Action Committee of the AAOS and as a member of the AAOS Communications Cabinet. Most recently, he served as a member of the AAOS Membership Council and Adult Reconstruction Hip Program Committee. He recently completed a Health Policy Fellowship with the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, and the American Orthopaedic Association's Emerging Leader Program. He is the associate editor of The Journal of Arthroplasty and former deputy editor of The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery.

During his nine years as a U.S. Army Officer, Dr. Krueger refined his surgical skills. He served at four military hospitals in the U.S. and Kuwait and completed a research fellowship at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research at Fort Sam in Houston. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal for his service.

Currently, Dr. Krueger is an associate with the Rothman Orthopaedics, and assistant professor of Orthopaedic Surgery with Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He earned his medical degree from the University of New Jersey-Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine and Bachelor of Science in exercise and sports sciences from the University of Delaware. He completed his fellowship in hip and knee replacement surgery at the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute.

