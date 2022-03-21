QTS Announces Deployment of Core AWS Network Infrastructure and Services in Three QTS Mega Data Centers

QTS' mega data centers expand connectivity ecosystem to create new internet nexus points in major US markets, AWS among those participating

CHICAGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust , a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega-scale data center solutions today announced that it is expanding its connectivity ecosystem by providing more robust alternatives to traditional metro interconnect facilities that are often constrained. As part of this expansion, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com Inc. company (NASDAQ:AMZN), has deployed components of its network infrastructure that support interconnect for a wide variety of AWS services in QTS' mega data centers in Chicago, Atlanta, and Piscataway, NJ.

Under the long-term, multi-megawatt agreement, QTS will provide AWS with high-density colocation in its data centers that serve as key ingress/egress points for AWS customers and Partners accessing AWS services.

The new deployments support AWS's vision for scalable and reliable connectivity serving AWS customers. QTS' mega data centers ensure that AWS has dedicated space, power, and fiber diversity for long-term network planning, allowing for efficient and sustainable growth. QTS' expanding connectivity ecosystem will also support AWS's Internet peering infrastructure and global backbone.

QTS' mega data centers bring together connectivity for enterprise and hyperscale colocation including carrier-neutral cloud interconnection, access to the world's largest IP networks, multiple dark and lit fiber providers, redundant transport paths, and access to the world's largest cloud providers.

The AWS regional deployments also align with the QTS vision for de-centralizing network architecture out of a handful of increasingly congested internet nexus points and into new, highly connected data centers in major US markets.

"We are pleased to support network infrastructure for the world's most scalable, secure, and reliable cloud," said Sean Baillie, Executive Vice President, Connectivity at QTS. "Our vision for diverse connectivity hubs and ubiquitous, low-latency network access is top of mind for enterprise, hyperscale, and government customers and central to our business strategy."

