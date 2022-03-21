Pacific Dental Services Partners with Colgate to Host Webinar on the use of Salivary Diagnostics to Improve Overall Health

The event will take place at 12 p.m. PST on Thurs. March 31 and offer one free continuing education credit.

IRVINE, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading dental support organization Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) is partnering with Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals® to host a dental continuing education webinar focused on the connection between oral health and systemic conditions, and explore how non-invasive oral/salivary diagnostic testing can be used to improve overall health. The event, "The Mouth-Body Connection®: How oral fluid diagnostics will impact the management of periodontal disease," will take place Thursday, March 31 at 12 p.m. PST.

(PRNewsfoto/Pacific Dental Services) (PRNewswire)

Featured thought leaders include Ira Lamster, DDS, MMSc, Dean Emeritus at the Columbia University College of Dental Medicine and clinical professor at the Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine, Hans-Dieter John, MSD, a private practice dentist based in Germany who specializes in periodontics and implants, and Daniel Burke, Chief Enterprise Strategy Officer at PDS, who will be sharing insight on the impact point-of-care oral fluid tests have had on the PDS-supported dental practices which perform such tests.

This webinar will provide a comprehensive review of periodontal disease including current concepts regarding pathogenesis and diagnosis, and will focus on the analysis of oral fluids (saliva and gingival fluid) as a key element in diagnosis and systemic disease management. Additionally, the webinar will review the application of inflammatory biomarkers to assess oral health, presenting evidence for the use of a test that measures active-matrix metalloproteinase 8 (aMMP-8) in both gingival fluid and saliva. The course will conclude with discussion of the practical application of this new approach to periodontal diagnosis in the general and specialty dental practice.

Dr. Lamster has conducted research focused on diagnostic testing of oral fluids and the risk assessment for periodontal disease, as well as the interrelationship of periodontal disease and systemic disease. He said, "Technological advances and clinical research during the past few decades have emphasized the diagnostic potential of analysis of saliva and other oral fluids. The convenience of collection has led to a broad investigation of oral fluid analysis for oral and systemic disorders. This webinar will educate oral health providers about the benefits of leveraging oral fluid diagnosis to improve the clinical management of dental patients, with important implications for general health."

The webinar will take place on Thursday, March 31 at 12 p.m. PDT and will offer one (1) free continuing education (CE) credit to attendees. Click HERE to register for this informative event.

About Pacific Dental Services

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 850 supported dental offices across the United States. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS-supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™. For more information, visit us at pacificdentalservices.com or follow us on Facebook: @pacificdentalservices, Instagram: @pacific.dental, LinkedIn: @pacific-dental-services, Twitter: @pacificdental, and YouTube: @pacificdentaltv.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pacific Dental Services