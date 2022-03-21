More Than a Moment, it's a Movement: Zulily is Letting Moms Know They're a Big Deal and Celebrating Them Year-Round

Hindsight is 20/22: New Data from Zulily Reveals Millennial Moms' Perceptions of New Motherhood with "Return-to-Everything" on the Horizon

SEATTLE, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mother's Day approaches and families begin planning celebrations for moms everywhere, online retailer Zulily launches a 12-week long Mother's Day Shop celebration from March 10 – May 31. This one-stop-shop features gifts moms can shop for to celebrate the mothers in their lives, as well as reasons to treat herself, recognizing moms for the big deal they are for an entire Mother's Day season. While millions of moms across the country are highly involved in the planning and execution of their own Mother's Day, 65% said they're also the ones cleaning up the breakfast in bed surprises. Zulily knows mothers should be celebrated more than in a moment, and we should embrace and commemorate these heroes of our homes in a movement – issuing a challenge to take a "break" and lean into the showering of love and recognition their family wants to provide.

Hindsight is 20/22 and the Year of "We Got This"

Moms have gone through a lot since 2020, and the silver lining of 2022 has been discovering the value of getting to spend extra quality time with family at home. A new nationwide survey of 1,000 Millennial moms from Zulily revealed moms with newborns and toddlers are feeling more prepared for motherhood when compared to moms with preschool-aged kids. With more moms embracing the 4th trimester and giving themselves the time and space to prepare and acclimate to being a new mom, both mentally and physically, Zulily has learned many first-time moms (16%) look forward to having a day dedicated to them and plan to spend the holiday with their kids and celebrating becoming a mom as a family.

"Moms are feeling more prepared for motherhood and ready to embrace what comes with it, but they are still superheroes, who spend their time putting their loved ones first all year long and deserve to be celebrated," said Carmela Jaime Matthews, director of site merchandising and programming at Zulily. "At Zulily, we don't just celebrate mom for one day; we celebrate her all-season long because they are a big deal. Our Mother's Day Shop is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the millions of moms who shop Zulily for the mothers in their lives and encourage treating themselves."

When it comes to gifting, Zulily's new data also revealed that over half (52%) of Millennial moms are not giving hints ahead of the holiday, and the majority (78%) like to be surprised with a gift. Other key discoveries uncovered includes:

It takes a (social media) village: Moms reported feeling more supported by online society than from their families. Seventy-two percent of moms said they felt supported by society for the most part when they were a new mom.

"I am Mom, hear me roar…louder!" Moms are finding their voices and speaking up to share how they need to be supported by loved ones ahead of Mother's Day this year. Sixty-eight percent of moms shared they proactively communicate the best way to be supportive.

Retail therapy, in the palm of your hand: Moms say "yes" to shopping as a positive outlet and opting for better bargains online. Data revealed that 48% of moms say they shop online WAY more now than they did before becoming a mom and are seeing shopping as a positive outlet, saying it's fun and makes them feel better (46%), serves as a self-reward (43%), and acts as retail therapy (35%).

To further celebrate moms everywhere, Zulily will host a Mother's Day Sweepstakes starting 4/28, asking customers to share the best advice their mom ever gave them on Zulily.com, which will be shared via social channels bringing together a community of millions of moms to recognize the big deal they are in all our lives. Moms who enter the sweepstakes will be eligible to win part of $10,000 in prizes! Head to Zulily's Mother's Day Shop to learn more.

Zulily's Mother's Day Shop is the solution for gifting by moms, for moms, featuring new deals each week and brands like Madewell, Chi, Sorel, Champion, Le Creuset and more. The Shop is also specially curated around different gifting themes to make her shopping experience easy and fun including Beauty and Wellness, Athletic finds, Food and Wine, Outdoor Living and Garden, Craft and DIY and Books. For more Mother's Day gift and activity ideas – whether it's for other moms or to #TreatYourself all season long, visit Zulily's The Find.

Methodology

These findings are based on a Pollfish survey of over 1,000 U.S. based moms between the ages of 25-44, with kids aged 5 or below. The survey was fielded in February 2022.

