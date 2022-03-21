InventHelp Presents Drywall Finishing Material (DNV-300)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have watched and heard drywall installers complain about the among of time spent on "casteling" the drywall," said the inventor from Littleton, Colo. "I thought of this idea to fix that issue once and for all."

He invented the CASTLE STRIP that provides a finished edging material that would reduce the need for extensive measuring and cutting of complex shapes during construction. This invention would be easy to install and eliminate the need to cut drywall to match the contoured tooth profile of metal decking material. Additionally, this invention could be mixed with other construction materials, allow for expansion, and could be customized with minimal retooling.

