InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Hydration Device (IPL-823)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and convenient accessory to help you stay hydrated while working or working out," said one of four inventors, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so we invented the QUICK HIT REJUVENATOR. Our design eliminates the need to hold and keep track of a water bottle."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stay hydrated. In doing so, it ensures that water or a sports drink is readily available. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it could provide added health benefits. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for athletes, members of the labor force, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-IPL-823, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

