iDS WELCOMES BILL TAYLOR AS NEW DIRECTOR, INVESTIGATIONS

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William "Bill" Taylor has joined the team at iDiscovery Solutions (iDS), a professional services consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. Bill will serve as the new Director, Investigations, bringing with him more than 30 years of experience as a military intelligence analyst, investigator, state and federal prosecutor, white-collar defense lawyer, and commercial litigator.

Bill's experience in forensics, cybersecurity, civil litigation, and criminal litigation fits squarely in the iDS team.

"As one of our newest subject matter experts, Bill's experience in forensics, cybersecurity, civil litigation, and criminal litigation fits squarely in the iDS team, but also extends our capabilities by deepening our bench of testifiers and also expanding our footprint through his work in Northern California and the Rocky Mountain West," says CEO Dan Regard. "Bill is a fantastic addition to our team."

Bill has assisted clients and outside counsel investigate a wide variety of potential violations of federal and state statutes, including those governing computer fraud and abuse, trade secret theft, aggravated identity theft, counterfeiting, export controls and trade sanctions, foreign corrupt practices and public corruption, theft from labor unions, and organized crime and racketeering. He is adept at open-source intelligence gathering and analysis (OSINT), deep web research, forensic preservation, acquisition, and use of digital evidence, and data analytics to further corporate internal investigations. He also has expertise in eDiscovery, structured data analytics, cybersecurity frameworks, information governance, and data privacy. He has led numerous incident response teams in the wake of malicious computer intrusions, cybercrimes, data security breaches, and thefts of intellectual property.

"I am honored to join iDS as a director and help lead the organization towards even more success," says Taylor. "I look forward to collaborating with the other experts on this amazing team."

Bill is an honors graduate of Columbia University Law School, the University of Colorado at Boulder, and the United States Department of Defense Language Institute (Russian Basic and Advanced Courses). Before joining iDS, he was Vice President and Chief of Analytics at Cyopsis Digital Forensics, eDiscovery & Investigations.

iDS provides consultative data solutions to corporations and law firms around the world, giving them a decisive advantage – both in and out of the courtroom. Our subject matter experts and data strategists specialize in finding solutions to complex data problems – ensuring data can be leveraged as an asset and not a liability.

