iBASEt Solumina iSeries Launched in AWS Marketplace

Listing eases purchase, fulfillment, and license management of iBASEt's cloud-based

manufacturing solutions

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced iBASEt solutions are now available in the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The iBASEt Solumina iSeries can digitally transform how manufacturing, quality, and sustainment/MRO operations are performed. With an operations platform to view, control, and optimize complex operations, manufacturers can achieve higher operational excellence and greater business resilience to respond faster to unexpected change.

"Availability in the AWS Marketplace helps our customers to get started faster with their iBASEt solution to achieve higher performance and improve operational excellence," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBASEt. "Our listing helps to increase awareness of our SaaS solutions and fuel our growth strategy."

Built on a cloud-native architecture, iBASEt Solumina iSeries is transforming how manufacturers operate. Simplified application integration, accelerated deployment time, and streamlined feature additions provide an ideal framework to accelerate the move away from manual, paper-based processes to a fully digital operations system strategy.

View iBASEt Solumina iSeries in the AWS Marketplace here.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt drives the manufacturing operations for customers that include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

