CALUMET ANNOUNCES CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

SHREVEPORT, La., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) has announced the company will host a charity golf tournament to raise money for first responder agencies in Northwest Louisiana. The Calumet Open will take place Friday, May 13 at Northwood Hills Golf Club in Shreveport.

"We are grateful for the way first responders in Northwest Louisiana keep our communities safe," said Steve Pocsik, Vice President and Venture Manager for Calumet. "They often work long hours and walk into harm for the sake of others. This is just one way for us to show how much we appreciate their service."

Calumet is accepting entries to the four-player scramble tournament, as well as sponsors for the event. The entry fee is $75 per player or $300 for a team of four. Lunch is included in registration and prizes will be awarded immediately following the conclusion of play. All proceeds will benefit first responder agencies in Bossier Parish, Shreveport, Webster Parish and Cotton Valley. To enter or request sponsorship information, contact Lyndon Johnson at (318) 401-8669 or Lyndon.johnson@clmt.com.

"Calumet cares about Northwest Louisiana communities," said Billy McClain, Plant Manager in Shreveport. "We have a number of facilities in the region and this is where our employees live and work. Supporting these communities is an important part of our business."

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

