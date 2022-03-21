Buchholtz Perkin Introduces Managing Director Si Brown

NEW ORLEANS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchholtz Perkin, an M&A Advisory Firm which launched in 2020 announced today accomplished executive, Si Brown, will join as a Managing Director, Head of Food & Beverage.

Si's experience in Food and Beverage started early in his career and now has nearly 40 years of experience in the industry. Throughout his time at Bruce Foods Corporation, Si has worked as a Sales Representative, Director of Sales and Marketing, Corporate Director, Secretary/Treasurer, and ultimately as President and CEO of the Company.

"I'm very excited to join Nic, Andy and the team at Buchholtz Perkin as Managing Director. My experience combined with the current team's experience provides unique and unlimited potential to help the clients we are serving," said Si. I look forward to bringing my expertise to help serve an even wider range of clients. I am really looking forward to being a part of this team and watching the company grow," said Si.

"Si is an incredible addition to the Buchholtz-Perkin team," said Nic Perkin, Co-Founder of Buchholtz Perkin. "His skill set and knowledge puts the company in a great position to take advantage of the opportunities within the Food and Beverage industry. Si's professional background is unbelievably impressive and we are lucky to have him join us. I am looking forward to seeing where Si takes us," said Nic.

Buchholtz Perkin specializes in sell-side and buy-side transactions as well as joint ventures, divestitures, capital raising and strategic advisory. Buchholtz Perkin has offices in New York and New Orleans. For additional information, visit www.buchholtz-perkin.com.

About Si Brown

Si Brown has served as President of Bruce Foods Corporation and, together with his brother, have served as the principal owners of the company. Mr. Brown has held many distinguished positions in the food and beverage industry, including Director of Grocery Manufacturers of America, Honorary Consul General for Brazil in Louisiana from 1998-2002, and the Chairman of the Board of Advisors of John Folse Culinary Institute at Nichols State University. Mr. Brown is an Eagle Scout, served in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant J.G. from 1959 to 1961, and was honorably discharged. Mr. Brown holds a B.B.A from Tulane University. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brown served as Director of People's National Bank, City Bank and Trust, National Bank of Lafayette, Bank One, World Trade Center New Orleans, and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

Media Contact:

Sydney Klavans

(727) 410-0783

sydney@perkinindustries.com

View original content:

SOURCE Buchholtz Perkin