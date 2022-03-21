Bridgestone Invests in Autonomous Driving Technology Provider May Mobility, Kicks Off Broader Partnership

● Bridgestone will provide May Mobility's autonomous vehicles with service and maintenance support through Bridgestone retail stores.

● May Mobility will integrate Bridgestone predictive tire-centric and fleet management technologies to help reduce the total cost of ownership of AVs.

● May Mobility is the first investment by Bridgestone in public-serving autonomous vehicles.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone), a global leader in tires and sustainable mobility solutions, today announced a minority investment in May Mobility , marking the company's first investment in public-serving autonomous vehicles (AVs). May Mobility is a leader in AV technology, leveraging its innovative Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system to realize a world where AVs make transportation safer, more accessible, equitable, and sustainable. The new partnership will include the future integration of Bridgestone's digital and predictive tire-centric technologies into May Mobility autonomous vehicles, granting deeper AV intelligence for even safer and more efficient operation. Through the partnership, Bridgestone will also gain valuable insights into autonomous vehicle operations to improve its core tire products and mobility solutions.

A May Mobility Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS, part of the autonomous passenger vehicle fleet that Bridgestone technologies and services will support, is pictured at May Mobility headquarters in Ann Arbor, MI. (PRNewswire)

The new relationship between Bridgestone and Ann Arbor, Michigan-based May Mobility expands the AV technology company's ability to operate and service its vehicles in new markets through Bridgestone's nationwide network of more than 2,200 tire and automotive service centers doing business under the Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works retail brands. In addition, May Mobility will also be able to leverage the company's mobile service provider, Firestone Direct, to support their expansion. This will further enhance May Mobility's ability to scale AV operations for its growing fleet of Toyota passenger vehicles, including the Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS . May Mobility plans to continue expanding operations in the U.S. and Japan, building sustainable, accessible, affordable AV transit solutions.

"May Mobility is at the forefront of AV innovation and development, and we are excited to partner with the company through our broad service network of company-owned retail stores," said Brian Goldstine, President of Mobility Solutions and Fleet Management, Bridgestone Americas. "Our future plans to integrate the Bridgestone suite of predictive maintenance insights will help ensure that May Mobility vehicles operate even more safely, efficiently and sustainably."

May Mobility vehicles will also utilize insights derived from in-wheel sensors and proprietary Bridgestone predictive algorithms to monitor the health of tires, including tire pressure, temperature and tread wear, which will allow for proactive and predictive maintenance that helps improve fleet safety, efficiency and sustainability. Azuga, a cloud-based fleet mobility solution acquired by Bridgestone in 2021, will also be leveraged by May Mobility to improve business performance through the platform's fleet management, camera intelligence and route planning features.

"The ability to operate and service vehicles using Bridgestone's 2,200 nationwide stores gives May Mobility an unmatched ability to scale across the country," said Edwin Olson, CEO of May Mobility. "This collaboration builds upon our shared mission of providing safe and sustainable mobility solutions on a global scale."

This investment is another example of Bridgestone's continued evolution to provide smart-sensing tires and sustainable mobility solutions. The May Mobility partnership follows the company's recently announced investments in mobile fuel and energy provider, Yoshi, and tire data supplier, Tyrata . Bridgestone and May Mobility plan to launch their vehicle service integration plans later this year.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

About May Mobility:

May Mobility, established in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2017, is building the world's best autonomy system. Their proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of their mission to help make cities safer, greener, and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 300,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability, and transportation equity. For more information, visit maymobility.com

