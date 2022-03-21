BambooHR Welcomes Anita Grantham, Head of HR

Grantham brings extensive experience building award-winning cultures

LINDON, Utah, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced it has appointed Anita Grantham as head of HR. In this newly created position, Grantham will lead its existing team of high-caliber HR professionals as BambooHR continues its growth trajectory, significantly adding to its current employee base and expanding hiring in new states.

"I'm so excited about the opportunity to join BambooHR. Connecting human hearts to a mission that inspires them is my passion, and BambooHR's values-driven culture has all the right elements for the next step in my career," said Anita Grantham, head of HR at BambooHR. "As the daughter and granddaughter of entrepreneurs, I have seen first-hand the personal impact HR can have on families and communities and believe strongly in the difference our product can make to growing businesses and the people who work for them."

Anita spent the last five years as chief people officer of Pluralsight, Inc., the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and people around the world transform with technology. During her time there, Anita and her team built a culture that was recognized as Fortune's Best Companies to Work For and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology, among other honors. She developed Pluralsight's culture and employee experience during a period of rapid expansion, as the company grew from 300 to 2,000 employees, and expanded to 12 countries in five years.

"Anita's track record as a culture champion with deep experience in technology and SaaS at high-growth companies will take our own HR team to the next level," said Brad Rencher, CEO at BambooHR. "Her leadership will be invaluable as we continue on our journey to be the industry-defining leader in HR technology."

In 2021, BambooHR hired 600 people to reach more than 1,000 employees. As the company continues its growth in 2022 and beyond, hiring, onboarding and providing a great employee experience are top priorities.

