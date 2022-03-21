Amcor Issues Update on the Conflict in Ukraine

ZURICH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today issued the following message from its CEO, Ron Delia, to its global workforce on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the company's operations in the region.

Dear colleagues,

As the war and humanitarian crisis from Russia's invasion of Ukraine continue, it is important that we remain connected and well informed as a team. We are witnessing a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the people whose lives have been so terribly affected. We join the urgent call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

At Amcor, we are guided by our values:

Our first focus is the safety of our people in Ukraine

We recognize that our packaging products help people in communities everywhere with their daily necessities

Our sense of obligation extends also to the multinational customers we partner with in Ukraine and Russia .

Those considerations come together in how we work with our customers: they also take care of their own teams and rely on us to bring products to communities in need. Together we support the livelihoods of many thousands of people along complex supply chains.

You will remember we proactively closed our site in Kharkiv, Ukraine , to protect our local team right before the armed conflict started. Our dedicated crisis team continues to monitor developments in real time and assist our people.

We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and are actively contributing to the relief efforts. Amcor is committing at least USD1 million for direct support to our team in Kharkiv and their families as well as general humanitarian aid, in partnership with the International Red Cross. This includes a matching contributions program open to all Amcor colleagues around the world. Let's please keep up the support and a big thank you for all the generous contributions so many of you already made.

We have also operated for more than 20 years in Russia , where we continue to ensure compliance with local and international laws. Currently, our three factories in the country generate 2% to 3% of total Amcor sales. After careful consideration of the current circumstances, we will scale down our activities there by:

Focusing our manufacturing on supporting only existing multinational customers

Suspending new projects and investments

Discontinuing exports from the country as soon as possible.

We will also continue to explore all strategic options for the business while assessing the rapidly evolving situation. We will take additional actions as needed, always guided by our values and responsibilities to our stakeholders.

Thank you to all the Amcor colleagues who are collaborating to address the hugely challenging situation on the ground. Thank you also to everyone who is contributing from afar in so many ways. Your commitment, caring and generosity continue to be an inspiration.

Ron

Ron Delia

CEO

