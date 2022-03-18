News Leaders Statement on Murder of Mexican Journalist Armando Linares López

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the murder Tuesday of Mexican journalist Armando Linares López outside his home in Zitacuaro.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Armando Linares López, who was shot and killed Tuesday. He ran a news website called Monitor Michoacan. Linares was outspoken about violence toward journalists, especially about the murder of his colleague Roberto Toledo in Zitacuaro on January 31. On Tuesday Linares himself was killed -- reportedly shot eight times.

"This is the eighth murder of a Mexican journalist this year. Last year there were nine journalists murdered for the entire year. We call on the government to end its rhetoric against journalists, which may be signaling that violence will not be prosecuted with vigor and thus encouraging more violence."

