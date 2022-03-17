Ten Attorneys from Levinson Axelrod, P.A. Included in 2022 New Jersey Super Lawyers

Ten trial attorneys from the personal injury and workers' compensation law firm Levinson Axelrod, P.A. have been selected to the latest New Jersey Super Lawyers publication.

EDISON, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten members of the Levinson Axelrod, P.A. legal team were selected for inclusion in this year's New Jersey Super Lawyers publication. This includes eight attorneys named to the prestigious Super Lawyers listing and two attorneys recognized in the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars.

Levinson Axelrod (PRNewsfoto/Levinson Axelrod, P.A.) (PRNewswire)

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. attorneys have earned national recognition for their skill and professionalism, with many earning selections to New Jersey Super Lawyers year after year. They've also recovered over $350 million in compensation for clients in the past five years alone and have helped the firm earn U.S. News' Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" highest Tier 1 rating in both the Personal Injury and Workers' Compensation categories.

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. attorneys selected to this year's New Jersey Super Lawyers list:

Mark V. Kuminski ( Super Lawyers 2007-2022)

Richard J. Marcolus ( Super Lawyers 2006, 2008-2022)

Adam L. Rothenberg ( Super Lawyers 2010-2022)

Brett R. Greiner ( Super Lawyers 2015-2018, 2020-2022)

Kimberly L. Gozsa ( Super Lawyers 2020-2022)

Michael B. Fusco (Rising Stars 2017-2021, Super Lawyers 2022)

James J. Dunn ( Super Lawyers 2007-2022)

Ronald B. Grayzel (Super Lawyers 2006-2022)

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars:

Patrick J. Flinn (Rising Stars 2021-2022)

Christopher A. DeAngelo (Rising Stars 2017-2022)

Inclusion in Super Lawyers is a significant achievement based on a patented selection process and peer review. In total, no more than 5% of a state's active attorneys are named to the Super Lawyers list, and jus 2.5% are selected to the list of Rising Stars.

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. is a nationally ranked trial firm that serves clients across New Jersey from 10 office locations, each of which is staffed by at least one attorney who is Certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Specialist in Civil Trial Law or Workers' Compensation. It represents victims in matters ranging from motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and serious personal injury to workplace injuries and workers' compensation. The firm was also a leader in litigating some of the state's first workers' compensation cases involving essential workers who contracted COVID-19 on the job, securing benefits for workers and families impacted by the virus.

For more information about Levinson Axelrod, P.A., visit www.NJLawyers.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Fusco

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Levinson Axelrod, P.A.