Kindred publishes combined Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021

VALLETTA, Malta, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group has today published a combined Annual Report and Sustainability Report for the 2021 financial year. The report can be accessed on the Group's website www.kindredgroup.com.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has today published its combined Annual and Sustainability Report for the 2021 financial year. The report provides an introduction to Kindred as a company and the Group's long-term strategy. It also includes facts and figures, case studies, as well as ambitions and commitments within Kindred's five sustainability priority areas: `Responsible gambling', `Maintaining integrity', `Running a compliant business', `Being Kindred' and `Contributing to our communities'.

The report includes progress on the Group's sustainability ambitions and commitments in 2021, and sets out new long-term sustainability ambitions next to the important ambition of reaching zero per cent Gross winnings revenue from harmful gambling by 2023. Kindred has also continued to work on limiting climate impact, entered into new partnerships, launched several initiatives in local communities and continued the development of its diversity, equity and inclusion agenda.

In his CEO comment, Henrik Tjärnström points out the strategic direction of Kindred and the focus on locally licenced markets; "Looking ahead, I see an exciting future for Kindred. Over ten years ago we embarked on a strategy to transform ourselves and over time only operate in locally licensed markets. In 2020 we took the decision to adapt the organisation for this future based on scalability, compliance and differentiation. In the final quarter of 2021, we derived 77 per cent of our Gross winnings revenue from locally licenced markets and have proved we can be scalable in these markets with solid bottom line growth".

Kindred Group plc's Annual General Meeting will be held on 13 May 2022 at 10.00 CET in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Annual Report 2021 has been prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the Transparency Directive ESEF Regulation. The ESEF format will be filed to the relevant officially appointed mechanism (OAM) as soon as this has been confirmed by the authorities where we are registered and listed. Once filed, the ESEF report will also be published on the Kindred Group website.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 15-03-2022 09:00 CET.

