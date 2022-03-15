HUBLOT CAMPAIGN WITH KYLIAN MBAPPÉ

NYON, Switzerland, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Considered one of the world's best footballers, Kylian Mbappé is in the prime of his life, a living embodiment of passion, success and the power of dreams. Multidisciplinary creative director Ezra Petronio captures the player's excellence, applying an uncompromising, timeless yet contemporary aesthetic that eschews ostentation in the latest Hublot advertising campaign. The global player Mbappé, renowned for his sporting intelligence, spirit and dedication, is a true icon of world football; and yet, it was on the intensity of his direct gaze and his openness that the internationally-acclaimed photographer chose to focus for the new campaign.

Mbappé, Ezra and Hublot are united by shared values including a long-standing respect for creativity, work, integrity and the quest for perfection.

"It was an honour to pose for Ezra as he worked to capture the person I really am. I love simplicity, and the beauty of lasting things that have soul." - KYLIAN MBAPPÉ, INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALLER

"One of the brand's ambassadors, Kylian is universally respected for his excellence on the pitch and his humility off it. Ezra is a seeker of perfection whose unique signature is a creative vision that finds inspiration in all areas of the creative arts. Their shared ethos reflects the Hublot philosophy, and we were delighted to bring them together for this campaign." - RICARDO GUADALUPE, HUBLOT CEO

"What I love more than anything when creating a portrait is to capture that spark that is unique to each one of us – whatever that may be. And to evoke emotion in the viewer so that nothing can distract the gaze from the essence of the subject.

"What fascinates me about Kylian – apart from his creativity, virtuosity and the perfection of his art – is his passion, his intelligence and the inner strength that drives him." - EZRA PETRONIO, CREATIVE DIRECTOR

HUBLOT

Founded in Switzerland in 1980, HUBLOT is defined by its innovation, which began with the highly original combination of gold and rubber. This "Art of Fusion" stems from the imagination of its visionary Chairman, Jean-Claude Biver, and has been driven forward by CEO Ricardo Guadalupe since 2012.

The release of the iconic, multi-award-winning Big Bang in 2005 paved the way for new flagship collections (Classic Fusion, Spirit of Big Bang), with complications ranging from the simple to the highly sophisticated, establishing the extraordinary DNA of the Swiss watchmaking house and ensuring its impressive growth.

Keen to preserve its traditional and cutting-edge expertise, and guided by its philosophy to "Be First, Different and Unique", the Swiss watchmaker is consistently ahead of the curve, through its innovations in materials (scratch-resistant Magic Gold, ceramics in vibrant colours, sapphire), and the creation of Manufacture movements (Unico, Meca-10, Tourbillon).

HUBLOT is fully committed to creating a Haute Horlogerie brand with a visionary future: a future which is fused with the key events of our times (FIFA World Cup™, UEFA Champions League, UEFA EURO™) and the finest ambassadors our era has to offer (Chiara Ferragni, Pelé, Kylian Mbappé, Usain Bolt, Novak Djokovic).

Discover the HUBLOT universe at our network of boutiques located in key cities across the globe: Geneva, Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai, Tokyo, Singapore, Zurich and at HUBLOT.com

