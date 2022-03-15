BrandSpark Once Again Names Eggland's Best America's Most Trusted Egg

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in! Year after year, BrandSpark International enlists more than 14,000 consumers to reveal their most trustworthy grocery brands through its annual American Trust Study, which is aimed to help consumers make smarter shopping decisions. With this input, Eggland's Best has been named America's Most Trusted Egg for the eighth consecutive year.

BrandSpark Most Trusted Seal (PRNewswire)

"Eggland's Best continuously meets high quality standards and provides an egg that exceeds consumers' expectations," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Shoppers reach for Eggland's Best eggs because of the proven positive product experience, which has earned them the BrandSpark Most Trusted stamp of approval time and time again."

"We are thrilled that consumers have chosen Eggland's Best as their Most Trusted Egg for the eighth year in a row," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "At Eggland's Best, we know that our fans place their trust in us to provide an egg with superior taste, freshness, and nutrition for their families. We are committed to the quality of our products and are proud that this honor reaffirms that commitment."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil, and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp, and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

"I only recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my clients and serve them to my family because Eggland's Best eggs are packed with higher levels of essential vitamins and nutrients," said Dalina Soto, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. "Awards like BrandSpark's Most Trusted seal make it easier for shoppers to make informed decisions at the grocery store and choose options that are trusted by fellow consumers."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omni-channel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches. BrandSpark's affiliate, Best New Product Awards Inc., runs major awards programs the Best New Product Awards and the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and Shopper Army, a digital shelf platform providing the most trusted incentivized Ratings and Reviews for brands. For more information visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and www.BrandSpark.com

Eggland's Best Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eggland's Best) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eggland's Best