TOM MACDONALD MOVES ENOUGH ALBUMS TO TOP BILLBOARD AT #1, BUT DATA COLLECTION AGENCY WON'T RESPOND ALLOW HIM TO EXPLAIN IN VIRAL VIDEO "THE BIGGEST MUSIC INDUSTRY SCREW JOB EVER"

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If a tree falls in the woods, does anybody hear it? If an independent artist sells the most albums of the week, does anybody report on it?

TOM MACDONALD'S NEW ALBUM THE BRAVE WITH ADAM CALHOUN OUT NOW (PRNewswire)

Apparently not…Tom MacDonald has actually sold (not streamed or TikTok'ed) the most units during the reporting week of March 4-March 11 of his new collaborative album The Brave with Adam Calhoun. Listen to the album HERE. It moved 48,000-plus physical copies (in three days), which Tom and partner and video director Nova Rockafeller personally sent out (complete with UPC codes). Digitally, it reached #1 on the iTunes Overall Top Albums Chart in the U.S. According toHeadline Planet, it "shot to #1 on the store's all-genre sales chart," leapfrogging even the Disney and Lin Manuel-Miranda juggernaut Encanto Soundtrack. It notably marked the first time Tom has released an album digitally in addition to his staggering physical sales model.

Moreover, The Brave has held #1 on the Overall Top Albums Chart and iTunes Top Hip-Hop Albums Chart, posting up 6.2 million total streams. It has bested the numbers of new projects from the late King Von and DaBaby x YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Its three music videos have cumulatively eclipsed 15 million views.

Tom explained how he followed the rules and guidelines and plotted the release around said guidelines, but still was ignored in a video appropriately titled "The Biggest Music Industry Screw Job Ever." It even Trended at #5 On YouTube Trending!

Why isn't getting Tom getting a response to rectify this?

He doesn't know, but he's still got the #1 album in the country thanks to the best fan base in the world.

He shares receipts, screenshots, and emails with the reporting agency who ghosted him.

By the numbers, he has officially surpassed 796 million YouTube views with just under 3 million subscribers. In 2021 alone, he moved over 200,000 physical albums, generated 100 million YouTube views, and racked up 200,000,000 million Spotify streams. "Fake Woke" captured multiple Billboard #1 spots and brought him mainstream on Fox News. Not to mention, Us Against The World exceeded physical sales of 70,000 copies.

