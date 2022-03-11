RedTeam enhances growing suite of construction solutions with Paskr acquisition

The acquisition solidifies RedTeam's strategy to deliver a wide range of cloud-hosted project management solutions to construction firms of all sizes

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RedTeam , a leading construction management platform provider for mid-size to enterprise-level firms, announces the acquisition of cloud-based construction management solution Paskr . The acquisition enhances RedTeam's continuing mission to deliver a comprehensive suite of premier technology solutions for commercial construction contractors of all sizes.

"Both RedTeam and Paskr are driven by a commitment to providing solutions based on the real-life experiences of contractors and their teams," said Jim Atkinson, CEO of RedTeam. "Paskr is designed specifically to help small to mid-size companies increase efficiency and productivity, so it's a powerful complement to RedTeam's existing platform. Incorporating Paskr into our growing inventory reflects RedTeam's strategy to offer one of the industry's leading suites of integrated software solutions."

RedTeam's complete cloud-based solution enables commercial construction teams to collaborate effectively throughout all stages of a project, from business development and pre-construction to closeout. Paskr's construction management solution offers small to mid-size contractors an accessible platform with built-in, repeatable processes to reduce risk,increase oversight, and deliver more predictable project outcomes.

The Paskr agreement follows RedTeam's 2020 acquisition of Fieldlens , a mobile plan markup tool for contractors that provides visibility and communication throughout the entire project chain. The full RedTeam catalog of applications now includes products ranging from field-management software to enterprise-level workflow and management solutions.

RedTeam's trusted investment partners Braemont Capital and JettyCove supported the Paskr acquisition with a recapitalization that bolsters RedTeam's growth strategy and boosts continuing innovation among the company's products.

"RedTeam's investment in Paskr enhances each company's strength and allows us to deliver powerful results and value to our customers," said Pat Whelan, founder and CEO of Paskr. "RedTeam and Paskr share the same mission, to help commercial contractors solve real-life challenges. Combing resources presents an outstanding opportunity for us to elevate productivity and efficiency as we work together to meet the needs of our customers."

RedTeam was recently included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the United States, with 160% growth over three years. More than a thousand general contractors and several hundred thousand users have managed a collective $25 billion of commercial construction work with RedTeam. For more information, visit https://www.redteam.com .

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software offers the most comprehensive cloud-based solution for construction project and accounting management. With intuitive social design interface and real-time updates, RedTeam enables construction and accounting teams to collaborate effectively online at all stages of a project – from business development and pre-construction to closeout. For more information on RedTeam, visit https://www.redteam.com .

About Paskr

Paskr is a cloud-based construction management solution built for every member of your construction team to bid, build, and track great projects. Paskr brings efficiency, visibility, and accountability by streamlining back office and field operations. Users are able to access all project related information through any web connected mobile device, tablet, laptop, or desktop. For more information, please visit: https://www.paskr.com/ .

