PARTY HORSES: AND WE ARE OFF TO THE RACES

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- And we are off to the races, Party Horses is firmly positioned at the starting gate. Their first digital event was on March 1 with a list of 2,000 early adopters minting all 2,000 offered Pregame NFTs, granting whitelist access. 10,000 Party Horses will mint on the Ides of March on March 15. NFT holders will be able to access exclusive products like Maker's Mark X Party Horses Bourbon and events like an exclusive pre-Derby concert featuring Diplo, DJ Irie and others.

Party Horses, a generative NFT project creating art, experiences, and access, is off to the races. On March 15, the platform will set out a public launch of 10,000 Party Horses, all available on PartyHorses.com, starting with pre-game NFT holders that will have first access to mint at 9 am EDT, followed by the public launch at 12:01 pm EDT.

This Louisville-based project is the idea of entrepreneurs Justin Delaney and Brook Smith, combining their love for art, culture, new technology, philanthropy, business, and racehorses. Justin Delaney, a serial entrepreneur, and successful multi-exit CEO, and Brook Smith, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and prolific racehorse owner, teamed up with an experienced software engineer, Izaak Prats, whose pedigree includes Meta (formerly Facebook). The project also consists of a team of award-winning designers, Louisville event planner Joey Wagner, and other Louisville-based Web3 enthusiasts.

"We want our mission to be simple to understand," said Delaney. "Use Web3 for good, have fun, create beauty, destabilize the disappointing, and collaborate with others to build amazing things."

Party Horses has been making waves by handing out "free" bottles of Maker's Mark X Party Horses bourbon to all Pregame NFT holders (21+), prior to the mint on March 15. This is unique in a space where many NFT projects do not create real utility for holders up front, if at all. The bottles of free bourbon have soared to an aftermarket value of $400 in some secondary marketplaces.

Danish supermodel and photographer Helena Christensen and designer Camilla Stærk joined the team as the Creative Duo. Delaney and Smith realized the lack of women's representation gap in the NFT space. Bringing Christensen and Stærk's creative force is a fight for equal representation in the Web3 community and a call for attention to the lack of representation in the NFT field. With Party Horses artist Robby Davis, they are creating a new breed of generative art.

"I've known Helena and Camilla for a long time through other business ventures, and their creativity is rivaled only by their eye for equitability," said Smith. "This is an opportunity to knock down some walls in Derby circles and also fight for equal representation in the Web3 community."

Rooted in the NFT sphere, Party Horses is an evolving platform that will generate real-world benefits, creating access, special experiences around the world, and fun products such as limited-edition 2022 Party Horses commemorative bottles from bourbon partner Maker's Mark. ®

Putting philanthropy first, Party Horses sets itself apart with its relentless commitment to supporting various philanthropic organizations. At its soul, Party Horses wishes to combine art, philanthropy, events, and technology to build a better future. Its long-term goal is to highlight and support both established and emerging charities globally. Each season, Party Horses will support 4 to 6 organizations that will receive 15% of royalties, starting with Free Arts NYC, Appalachian Impact Fund, VetPaw, LexArts, and Backside Learning Center. For future seasons, Party Horses will be looking to the community of NFT holders to help determine the benefactors.

"I wanted our community to understand we are committed to using the Party Horses platform to support a diverse range of philanthropic organizations, and that our long-term goal is to highlight and benefit both established and emerging charities globally." - Co-Founder Brook Smith.

Information regarding Party Horses and frequently asked questions can be found at PartyHorses.com.

