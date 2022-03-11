CCM Hockey extends partnership with 200x85

CCM extends its partnership with world leading hockey tournament and player development company, 200x85, to expand CCMs mission of growing the game at every level.

MONTREAL, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Premier hockey tournament organizer, 200x85, is extending their partnership with CCM for their hockey tournaments and development camps. The tournaments and camps reach over 45,000 hockey players in the US, providing direct contact with these players for CCM to help in their development with the best gear in the game.

The events hosted by 200x85 give CCM the opportunity to provide unparalleled experiences to players from all over the world. This partnership includes over 22 tournaments a year including the Chicago World Invite, which is the world's largest hockey tournament hosting over 525 Elite AA/AAA teams. CCM will also continue to be the title sponsor of the World Invite Tournaments in Dallas, Denver, Detroit and Boston, and the key sponsor for the CCM Chi-town Shuffle and key development camps CCM Selects, CCM 68 Futures, CCM 68, and the CCM Brick.

"CCM is in our DNA," said Kevin Mann, 200x85's CEO and President. "There's simply no better way to describe our relationship. The values and vision of CCM aligns with 200x85's own values to be providing world class experiences, and really promoting the ongoing growth of youth hockey. CCM has supported us for the past 5 years and we are poised and energized for the future."

"200x85 is a key partnership for CCM in growing the game and developing young talent. Every year that we work together further reinforces this strategic decision. 200x85 is the best in the game in delivering elite level competition and development camps and their ability to combine proper hockey skills and competitions while making it fun, is what develops young talent into superstars. We look forward to many more years working together." Robert Zaring, Senior Marketing Director, CCM Hockey.

About 200x85

200x85 LLC is a globally recognized sports event management company. Based in Chicago, Illinois, the company is a leader in the youth hockey business, offering elite tournament and player development experiences. 200x85 designs, markets and manages events around the globe reaching over 45,000 youth hockey athletes annually. For more info, visit: www.200x85.com

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Matt Dumba, Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin, key female players such as Brianna Decker, Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Sarah Nurse and top performing Goalies such as Jakob Markstrom, Thatcher Demko and Philip Grubauer. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

