WellHive Announces Partnership with Kyruus to Integrate Systems and Optimize Care Navigation for Veterans

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellHive, the leader in digital care navigation within the federal government, today announced a novel partnership with Kyruus , the industry leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for healthcare systems. Together the two organizations will be uniquely positioned to offer a solution that makes it easy for Veterans to find and schedule healthcare appointments with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

Drawing on years of experience with healthcare-focused IT initiatives in both the public and private sector, WellHive has focused on supporting federal healthcare , most notably the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), with FedRAMP authorized solutions designed to provide VA clinicians and staff with modern solutions that meet their unique needs. WellHive's complex orchestration of networks makes it the first digital platform to improve care navigation specifically for Veterans.

Kyruus, following a year of record-breaking growth , serves 300,000 providers across dozens of the nation's leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups, helping connect people with care based on their unique clinical needs and personal preferences. Utilization of the Kyruus ProviderMatch Ⓡ patient access platform continues to expand, with users booking nearly one million appointments through the company's award-winning scheduling solution in 2021 alone.

"Through this strategic partnership, we can accelerate the delivery of a comprehensive care navigation solution for VA by combining WellHive's long-standing history and knowledge of the federal government with Kyruus' patient access solutions and extensive network of providers and care delivery organizations," said Chris Bickell, CEO of WellHive. "WellHive and Kyruus are a powerful team, and together we will be well-positioned to optimize care navigation for the men and women who have served our country."

"For over a decade Kyruus has supported healthcare organization efforts to improve patient access—helping to connect millions of people with care through our provider data management, search, and scheduling solutions," said Graham Gardner, MD, CEO of Kyruus. "We could not be more honored to offer our platform in service of those that have fought for our freedoms. We are excited to partner with WellHive and look forward to ensuring that Veterans everywhere receive the care they deserve."

About WellHive

WellHive is transforming the way health systems coordinate and deliver care through secure, modern technology. WellHive is the first and only healthcare platform designed with a multi-network architecture that addresses the challenges of coordinating care across healthcare organizations, providers, and locations. This proprietary approach seamlessly connects healthcare organizations and systems while integrating critical care processes across these connections. WellHive is FedRAMP authorized and has partnered specifically with the Department of Veterans Affairs to improve care for all Veterans. To learn more about WellHive's technology and how we are improving care for Veterans, visit www.WellHive.com .

About Kyruus

Kyruus helps healthcare organizations connect people with the right care across their key access points. The company's industry-defining provider search and scheduling platform enables leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups nationwide – spanning more than 300,000 providers – to attract and retain patients with a modern and consistent access experience. Robust provider data management forms the foundation of the platform, helping people find the right providers and care settings for their needs based on rich, system-wide information. To extend its impact on care navigation, Kyruus acquired HealthSparq in 2021 to bridge payer and provider access channels like never before. For more on why A Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com .

