TAIPEI CYCLE's opening ceremony took place today in Taipei. Its virtual counterpart TAIPEI CYCLE DigitalGo is also underway. Visit online.taipeicycle.com.tw to register and attend.

TAIPEI CYCLE and TAIPEI CYCLE DigitalGo are underway TAIPEI CYCLE's opening ceremony took place today in Taipei. Its virtual counterpart TAIPEI CYCLE DigitalGo is also underway. Visit online.taipeicycle.com.tw to register and attend.

TAIPEI, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIPEI CYCLE's 2022 edition has begun today and will finish on Saturday March 12. Its virtual counterpart, TAIPEI CYCLE DigitalGo is also underway, and will run in parallel with the physical show, finishing later on April 8. The two events will combine to provide a comprehensive business platform for industry professionals.

TAIPEI CYCLE DigitalGo, the virtual platform, will run March 9 to April 8. (PRNewswire)

Big names set to attend

This year's TAIPEI CYCLE gathers well-known industry key players such as MERIDA, GIANT, KMC, SRAM and SHIMANO. More than 630 exhibitors from a wealth of countries are participating in the events' physical show, joined by more than 200 in the virtual show.

d&i gold award winners announced

TAIPEI CYCLE's d&i awards Pavilion will once again showcase the 33 d&i award winners. The opening day of the show also saw five selected d&i awards entries receive Gold Awards and one the Gold Award-Young Enterprise. These were:

Gold Award:

MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD - SCULTURA 5 TEAM (Complete Bicycle)

CHIA CHERNE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. - Detection of DOT moisture content Hose connector (Bicycle Components)

Kenda Rubber Industrial Company - TPSH Thickened Puncture Resistance Tube (Bicycle Components)

Smiling Elements International Corporation - UNI MOKE (E-bikes & Drive Units)

IMOTEK INC. - "TEKFIT Cycle Ride Leader" - Cycling Posture Assessment and Training System (Smart Cycling)

Gold Award-Young Enterprise:

OXO-PRO Ltd - OXO-PRO Grips (Bicycle Components)

Exciting Initiatives

One of the greatest highlights is the Future of The Sports Tech, a forum with a focus on smart cycling and smart fitness in which speakers from MPS, Decathlon Taiwan, Swugo (a startup from the Netherlands), WFSGI, Biji (Taiwan's sports media) and Smart Motion (a company specializing in smart detection) will all share their insights on global industry trends.

There will also be TAIPEI CYCLE Live Studio!, live streaming on TAIPEI CYCLE's Facebook and Youtube channels. Meanwhile, Outdoor Taipei, a new offering from the show, will hold experience sessions on gravel bikes, camping, and yoga classes.

TAIPEI CYCLE is open to visitors now. The general public can visit the physical show by buying tickets across all 4 days. For more information, please visit www.taipeicycle.com.tw . To attend TAIPEI CYCLE DigitalGo, visit online.taipeicycle.com.tw .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TAITRA