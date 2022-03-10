Protiviti Asia-Pacific Leader Gary Anderson Named One of the 2022 Global Leaders in Consulting

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Anderson, a managing director with global consulting firm Protiviti and leader of its Asia-Pacific region, has been named to Consulting magazine's 2022 list of 'Global Leaders in Consulting.' The award honors senior consulting professionals who have displayed outstanding leadership in their firms and made a significant impact across the profession worldwide. Anderson is recognized in the Excellence in Influence category.

Based in Protiviti's Melbourne, Australia location, Anderson leads and oversees operations in the firm's Asia-Pacific region, including offices in Japan, China Mainland, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia. He has been with Protiviti since 2004.

"Gary was instrumental early on in aligning our APAC operations with Protiviti's global strategy, through an impressive combination of experience, business acumen and an exceptional ability to influence and engage business leaders across countries and cultures," said Andrew Clinton, Protiviti executive vice president, international operations. "His leadership has resulted in excellent service to local and global clients, greater career opportunities for our people, and our strong financial performance in this region. This recognition of his efforts is highly deserved."

Anderson is a past president of The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) in Australia and was previously a member of the board of directors of the Australian and International Institute of Internal Auditor organizations. He was also a key member of the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) working group on risk management and helped develop the IIA Policy Agenda and many IIA and Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) research projects.

Previous Protiviti honorees of the Global Leaders in Consulting recognition include: Pat Scott (2021), Sanjeev Agarwal (2019), Andrew Clinton (2018) and Phillip Fretwell (2017). Protiviti has also been recognized consistently since 2014 on Consulting magazine's annual 'Best Firms to Work For' list.

