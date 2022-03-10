GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Consent Judgment with Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE)

VAUGHAN, ON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Arbor Hills Landfill, Inc ("Arbor Hills") has agreed to a Consent Judgment with EGLE to resolve issues raised in a complaint filed by EGLE in late October 2020. The complaint related to odors at the landfill in the period between January 2018 and November 2019. Although the incidents in the complaint occurred prior to GFL's acquisition of Arbor Hills on October 30, 2020, in keeping with its commitment to the surrounding communities, GFL agreed in the Consent Judgement to codify best odor management practices implemented by GFL at the landfill.

GFL also agreed to undertake three supplemental environmental projects in connection with the settlement of the enforcement action in Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy v. Arbor Hills Landfill, Inc. to enforce state and federal laws. The three projects are the establishment of a new household hazardous waste drop-off program at the landfill to be run by Washtenaw County, the installation of a state-of-the-art perimeter emissions monitoring system and the installation of a vegetative barrier at two locations facing Napier Road.

"Since we acquired Arbor Hills, GFL has been committed to continuing to invest in improvements at the landfill including the soon-to-be-constructed renewable natural gas facility that will convert landfill gas to renewable energy," said Dave Seegert, the Arbor Hills Landfill Manager. "We continue to be focused on implementing best management practices at the landfill."

