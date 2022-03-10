California Credit Union Launches $100,000 Challenge Match Campaign With Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions Supporting Ukrainian Credit Unions, Members & Communities

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has partnered with the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) to provide urgently needed aid for Ukrainians, offering a $100,000 donation match for the organization's Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund.

California Credit Union Logo (PRNewsfoto/California Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

Through the partnership, California Credit Union will match every dollar donated through its Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund campaign page, up to $100,000, through April 30th. The Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund initially will direct support to immediate humanitarian needs triggered by Russia's continued targeting of civilians, which has caused a crisis for those still in Ukraine and for more than two million Ukrainian refugees who have fled the country.

"We have watched this tragic and unnecessary crisis unfold in Ukraine along with the rest of the world, and our hearts are with the brave Ukrainian people and all those impacted by this senseless violence," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Partnering with the WFCU is one way we can support our Ukrainian credit union family along with impacted citizens and communities, and we encourage everyone to support this very important humanitarian cause."

WFCU's Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund will help mitigate both short- and long-term impacts to Ukraine's credit union system and those that look to it for support, including both employees and members. WFCU, in partnership with the World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU), is leveraging its global network to identify the immediate priority areas where funding can be used to support displaced credit union members and staff.

"We recognize that money is needed to assist the Ukrainian people right now, which is why we are working to identify partner organizations that can put the generous donations from the international credit union community to good use immediately. But we also know that credit unions, their employees, their members and their communities will need long-term assistance to get back on their feet, which is something we have always worked to provide in times of crisis," said Mike Reuter, Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions' Executive Director.

WFCU will donate more than half of all dollars collected in the initial weeks of the campaign to vetted non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are providing emergency humanitarian assistance in Ukraine or in neighboring European countries hosting Ukrainian refugees. The remaining funds, along with continued fundraising, will go toward longer-term credit union recovery efforts.

To keep the international credit union movement up to date on the challenges credit unions in Ukraine are facing, WOCCU has started a Ukrainian Crisis Response Blog. Look for frequent updates on the changing conditions for credit unions in Ukraine, and how credit unions and their industry partners across the world are taking actions to support them.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

About Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU)

WFCU is the fundraising and engagement arm of the World Council of Credit Unions, the global trade association and development platform for credit unions. World Council promotes the sustainable development of credit unions and other financial cooperatives around the world to empower people through access to high quality and affordable financial services. World Council advocates on behalf of the global credit union system before international organizations and works with national governments to improve legislation and regulation. Its technical assistance programs introduce new tools and technologies to strengthen credit unions' financial performance and increase their outreach. World Council has implemented 300+ technical assistance programs in 90 countries. Worldwide, 86,451 credit unions in 118 countries serve 375 million people. Learn more about World Council's impact around the world at www.woccu.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California Credit Union