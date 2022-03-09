TGI Fridays™ Announces All Day Happy Hour with New Happy Every Hour® Drink Menu Featuring $4 Cocktails Toast to springtime at TGI Fridays with a new incredibly-priced drink lineup hitting restaurants nationwide just in time for Daylight Savings

DALLAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as we lose an hour to Daylight Savings, TGI Fridays, the world's first casual (and most fun) bar and grill, is giving a happy hour back with the brand's new Happy Every Hour* menu. With all day, every day drink specials on cocktails, wine, and beer that are sure to make you - and your wallet - smile, the new Happy Every Hour menu brings happy hour vibes to guests any time of the day. And the best part, this deal is here to stay.

The new Happy Every Hour menu from TGI Fridays offers $4 cocktails, $5 wine and $2 beer. (PRNewswire)

Making every hour of the day happier, the new menu includes some of TGI Fridays' fan-favorite cocktails including the Bloody Mary, Cape Cod, Cuba Libre, Tequila Sunrise and Whiskey Sour for just $4. If cocktails aren't your happy hour go-to, the brand is offering 6 ounce glasses of select wine for $5 and 12 ounce Miller Lite drafts for $2 to keep guests in the happy hour mood around the clock. No matter what you're celebrating or what team you're rooting for, TGI Fridays has you covered all day long without any restrictions. So no need to wait until 5 p.m. or sit at the bar, guests can enjoy these deals when and wherever they choose.

Every happy hour needs some great food - and TGI Fridays never disappoints. Their menu features a variety of mouthwatering appetizers that are sure to keep the party going including the Amazing Blazing Pound of Cheese Fries, traditional and boneless wings and combo table-tizers™ and other TGI Fridays favorites like the Whiskey Glazed Ribs and Loaded Cheese Fry Burgers.

"Our new Happy Every Hour menu is a celebration of time well spent with good friends and family," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays. "Over the past two years we've all missed a few happy hours, and this is our way of giving everyone some much-needed time to reconnect and celebrate with good drinks, good food and some fun in a way only TGI Fridays can offer."

To learn more information about TGI Fridays or find a location, visit Fridays.com.

*Available for dine-in only. At participating locations. Void where prohibited by law. Please drink responsibly.

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™" a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with nearly 700 restaurants in 54 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

