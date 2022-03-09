Dom Pérignon partners with Golden Vines® to introduce new Master of Wine & Master Sommelier Scholarships supporting diversity and inclusivity within the industry

Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago

LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dom Pérignon is delighted to announce its support of the newly introduced Dom Pérignon Golden Vines® Master of Wine & Master Sommelier Scholarships in partnership with the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons.

Dom Pérignon Golden Vines MW & MS Scholarships
Dom Pérignon Golden Vines MW & MS Scholarships(PRNewswire)

This commitment sits alongside the Maison's ongoing donation of Dom Pérignon Vintages which this year will be served to the guests attending the Golden Vines® Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner at the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence on Sunday 16 October.

4 scholarships worth £12,500 each, covering course and examination costs for the Master of Wine or Master Sommelier programmes, are open to aspiring wine professionals from all minority groups.

Applications via https://liquidicons.com/work/the-dom-perignon-golden-vines-mw-ms-scholarships for the Dom Pérignon Golden Vines® Master of Wine & Master Sommelier Scholarships close on Friday 8 April 2022.

For further information please contact: goldenvines@anmcomms.com

Dom Pérignon Logo
Dom Pérignon Logo(PRNewswire)
Gerard Basset Foundation Logo
Gerard Basset Foundation Logo(PRNewswire)
Liquid Icons Logo
Liquid Icons Logo(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dom-perignon-partners-with-golden-vines-to-introduce-new-master-of-wine--master-sommelier-scholarships-supporting-diversity-and-inclusivity-within-the-industry-301498867.html

SOURCE Dom Pérignon

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.