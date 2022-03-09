DISCOVERY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER GUNNAR WIEDENFELS TO PRESENT AT DEUTSCHE BANK'S 30TH ANNUAL MEDIA, INTERNET, & TELECOM CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels will present at Deutsche Bank's 30th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8:05 a.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of Discovery's website at https://corporate.discovery.com/. There will not be a replay of this presentation.

