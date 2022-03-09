Audience Town Raises $6.1 Million to Scale the New Home Journey

NEWARK, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audience Town, the data and advertising platform that helps marketers reach customers at every stage of the home journey, announced today the closing of a $6.1 million seed round of growth financing, bringing the total amount raised by the company to date to $9.2 million. The raise was led by a number of existing investors led by Wasatch Venture Partners and Aperiam Ventures , formerly Math Capital.

Audience Town (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to continue working with these valued partners, who clearly see what we see—that people all along the home journey are uniquely valuable to both consumer and real estate brands," said Audience Town CEO Ed Carey. "Brands and property owners need new tools to reach this audience. Traditional methods just can't keep up in today's digital-first world."

The new home journey is increasingly taking place online, with consumers searching for homes, applying for financing, and even closing online. Audience Town's technology incorporates data signals that identify likely movers, predicts where they are in the home journey—from dreaming of a new home to moving and beyond—and targets them with digital advertising campaigns for brands and property owners on every channel.

"We've been impressed with how effectively Audience Town has used the initial round of funding. They've grown revenue by 200% year over year, showing that our confidence in the executive team is well-placed," said Scott Stettler, CFO of Wasatch Venture Partners. "Their passion for the real estate and marketing industries is inspiring and we're excited about their roadmap for growth in 2022."

Since its last funding round, Audience Town has launched a self-serve platform, tripled revenue, doubled headcount, and added national clients including Lennar, Blue Apron, and Bear Mattresses. Audience Town will use the new financing to further develop its platform, grow its database of US home buyers and renters, and expand the operations and marketing teams to keep up with demand.

"The real estate market is the largest asset class out there and it's a market that is underserved by off-the-shelf solutions," said Eric Franchi, general partner at Aperiam Ventures. "It requires custom solutions. There's no better team to approach this opportunity and, having worked with them for the better part of two decades in various roles, I have full confidence in them."

About Audience Town

Audience Town has built the first data and advertising technology platform that helps marketers reach customers at every stage of the home journey, from dreaming of a new home to moving day and beyond. Using our technology, marketers can place, manage, and track ad performance across all digital channels including streaming television, audio, video, mobile, and display. Visit www.audiencetown.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Audience Town